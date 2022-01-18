FASHIONGO TO DEBUT OMNICHANNEL B2B TRADE EVENT, FASHIONGO WEEK PALM SPRINGS MAY 3RD-5TH

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionGo, the leading online B2B fashion marketplace, is transforming the wholesale trade industry playbook with its first in-person trade event that will bring their digital platform and community to life in 2022, with the first event location in Palm Springs and later in New York. These locations will be the first in a series of openings as FashionGo plans to launch additional regional locations, optimizing market access and geographies in coming years.

FashionGo Week Palm Springs

The first wholesale trade event will launch May 3-5 in Palm Springs, California, the very location where the first ever wholesale apparel in-person marketplace, Round Up, the predecessor of the Apparel Guild in California, launched 80 years ago. FashionGo Week Palm Springs will combine the creativity, rich experience, and sense of community of in-person fashion markets with the convenience, speed, and efficiency of FashionGo's powerful technology and data driven tools.

Led by BluEnsign co-founders Tom Nastos and Scott Chowan, FG Events team was created to pave the way on this groundbreaking FashionGo Week in-person events series. Nastos and Chowan bring decades of experience building and leading fashion tradeshow brands such as Coterie®, MAGIC®, Project® and FN Platform®. Together with their expansive physical events expertise and FashionGo's over 20 years of know-how and capabilities in B2B and digital experiences and capabilities as well as thousands of brands and close to a million registered buyers, attendees and exhibitors will experience the new era of wholesale.

"We have assembled an experienced and empowered team of innovative creators and connectors who are passionate in their support of the wholesale fashion and lifestyle communities," said Tom Nastos of FashionGo Events. "Together, we are focused on building a premier portfolio of specialty events, offering new opportunities and solutions that are just right for all of our customers."

FashionGo Week Palm Springs will allow businesses to engage in live events with digital tools like Style Match+ , value added services, and data-focused solutions to create unique and lasting in-person market event interactions to fuel business growth beyond the live events. "At FashionGo, we are focused on creating market access for our customers to discover, connect, and transact with confidence. We continue to strive to deliver exceptional value, service and solutions that not only help advance businesses but move this industry forward." noted Paul Lee, CEO NHN Global, parent company of FashionGo.

FashionGo Week will run online on FashionGo in tandem with FashionGo Week Palm Springs featuring the same digital benefits and promotions. For more information visit www.fashiongo.net/fashiongoweekpalmsprings .

About FashionGo

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established in 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With thousands of vendors and close to 1 million registered retailers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best in class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is part of NHN Global.

About FG Events

FG Events formed in 2021 is powered by FashionGo with the intent to transform the traditional trade event for B2B wholesale by merging the live market experience and digital experiences. FG Events is uniquely connecting physical and digital wholesale discovery and commerce by integrating the wholesale e-commerce platform, fully shoppable live streaming experience, digital tools like Style Match+, value added FashionGo services and data focused solutions to create unique and inspiring in-person market event experiences.

