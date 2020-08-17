'FashionGo Week' Online Trade Show Event Kicks Off On August 24th With Exclusive Webinar Series On Reimagining Retail And Live Interviews With Notable Brands

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionGo, a leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities, recently announced its inaugural 'FashionGo Week', a two week online trade show designed to bring the trade show format to life in an engaging and powerful digital experience. With markets closed and trade shows canceled due to Covid-19, FashionGo Week will increase visibility for more than 1,200 vendors with 420,000 retailers with powerful data driven platform tools and robust trade show features. To further help retailers maximize informed buying decisions, FashionGo will be hosting a three day series of webinar sessions with notable fashion industry leaders as well as live interviews with some of the latest brands.

The webinars will cover many important industry trends and strategies focused on navigating retail during and post pandemic, how to successfully start and build an online business, consumer mindset that affects dressing for a changed world, and key financial and merchandising strategies.

Paul Lee, CEO of NHN Global Inc., parent company to FashionGo, will kick off the webinar series introducing FashionGo Week and how the larger event is poised to continue redefining the wholesale fashion online marketplace industry.

When asked about the exciting upcoming webinar series, Lee stated, "These unique sessions present an opportunity for retailers to gain valuable industry insight to go beyond surviving and instead thrive during and post pandemic. Retailers will be able to learn tangible strategies that they can put into practice to further grow their businesses."

In addition to the webinar series, FashionGo will offer the opportunity for retailers to go behind the scenes into the season's must haves from 20 brands throughout the week with live interviews via Instagram Live. Brands and retailers alike are eager to have the chance to be connected digitally and expand and strengthen their operations through this online marketplace.

Flying Monkey VP of Sales, Patrick Yoon is a longtime FashionGo vendor. He shares why he predicts FashionGo Week will be so beneficial for his company, "FashionGo has always been a huge asset to the success of our business in finding new relationships with retailers and maintaining our existing ones. We are especially excited for FashionGo Week and even more so with the effects Covid-19 has had on our ability to increase our sales channel. Now, we have the chance to expand and grow in providing quality products for our buyers."

To find out more, view the FashionGo Week introduction video here: https://vimeo.com/446505309

Webinar Schedule Of Speakers

MONDAY, AUG 24, 2020

Introduction to FG Week

Keynote Speaker: Paul Lee , CEO of NHN Global

AW20 TREND REPORT - Fashion's New Normal: Dressing for a Changed World

Keynote Speaker: Lauren Parker , Founder of Lauren Parker Creative Media, Former Editor-in-Chief at Accessories Magazine

TUESDAY, AUG 25, 2020

Building a Cohesive Brand

Keynote Speaker: Jeanel Alvarado , CEO & Founder of Retail Boss

How to Successfully Start an Online Business

Keynote Speaker: Syama Meaghar , Chief Retail Strategist & Founder of Scaling Retail

Key Numbers to Analyze to Take Your Business Forward

Keynote Speaker: Darlene Mitchell , Retail Boutique Coach & Strategist

WEDNESDAY, AUG 26, 2020

Covid-19 Insights: Key Shifts in Consumer Behavior and Womenswear Trends

• Keynote Speaker: Melissa Moylan, VP & Creative Director of Womenswear at Fashion Snoops



Carrera Kurnik, Culture Editor at Fashion Snoops

Retail Is Not Dead. It Is Evolving

Keynote Speaker: DeAnna McIntosh , Global Retail + E-commerce Consultant at Retailing Evolved

Vendors Instagram Live Schedule

MONDAY, AUG 24, 2020

Topic: F/W Denim We Love

CELEBRITY PINK

Hidden Jeans

Kan Can USA

Flying Monkey

WEDNESDAY, AUG 26, 2020

Topic: Outerwear to Invest In

Paper Crane

TheRiver by JTW

Main Strip

Coalition LA

FRIDAY, AUG 28, 2020

Topic: New Brands in Town

Betties and Babes

2.7 August Apparel (English Factory)

Qupid Shoes

Tyche

MONDAY, AUG 31, 2020

Topic: FW 2020 Best Accessories

Flint J.

Saachi

Nat + Noor

ZAD

WEDNESDAY, SEP 2, 2020

Topic: More Menswear

Mono B

HOUSE OF LORDS RODEO CLOTHING

Neoity

Live Life Clothing Co

For more information on FashionGo Week: www.fashiongo.net/fashiongoweek2020 .

About FashionGo

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale e-commerce marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With more than 1,200 wholesalers and 420,000 retailers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best in class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is part of NHN Global.

