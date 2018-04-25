Fashionista Jackie Beard Robinson's Attorney Files Motion To Have Judge Reconsider Referring To Arbitration Her $30 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga

Klayman states he will file an motion with the judge to reconsider referring the matter to arbitration, contending his client was pressured into signing a "one-sided" unconscionable contract containing an arbitration clause for settling disputes.

"This contract was presented to her on a "take it or leave it" basis by the parties involved, including NBC Universal LLC," he said.

The lawsuit filed by Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, charges Gorga defamed Robinson on the show when she said Robinson "snuck in, in the middle of the night and took all the clothes" from the shop they had operated together.

Robinson says this implied she stole them, but it was her merchandise and she removed them during the day, not in a stealthy manner late at night.

Klayman said in a recent article in LAW360 in ordering the case to arbitration, the judge "didn't follow the law."

Klayman told Law360 the arbitration provision should be voided because the contract was presented to Robinson when she was "in a weaker bargaining position," as defendants are collectively worth billions of dollars.

"If the judge fails to act on our motion to reconsider, we'll take this to appeals court. Even if we ultimately go to arbitration, I'm confident my client will prevail in any event," said Klayman.

"This is really a time for an ethics check for networks to go over 'rules of engagement' more fairly in these reality shows, especially since they are popping up on all topics these days," said Thomas J. Madden, Chairman & CEO of TransMedia Group (www.transmediagroup.com), the PR firm representing Robinson. Madden is former NBC VP.

"There's no excuse for national defamation and hopefully this case sets a precedent for reality shows, the producers who develop them and the networks that air them to deal with all parties involved fairly and responsibly," said Madden.

Currently Robinson is trying to help others with her YouTube series, "Makeover Medicine." (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp0ILubwP1s&t=5s).

SOURCE Larry Klayman