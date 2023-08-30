FASHIONPHILE Announces B Corp Certification

The ultra-luxury reseller reinforces its commitment to social and environmental responsibility

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading resale e-commerce platform in pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Certified B Corporation (B Corp). This certification reflects the company's ongoing efforts for social and environmental sustainability, transparency, and ethical business practices.

Since launching in 1999, FASHIONPHILE has long been committed to extending the life-cycle of the products they sell, making this more sustainable way to shop more accessible and otherwise reducing waste and promoting sustainability in the luxury fashion industry. FASHIONPHILE will continue its mission to uphold these values. Several initiatives made by the team to reinforce their social and environmental responsibility include enforcing in-house recycling programs, using low-density LPDE plastic, using recycled materials in all packaging, and moving to a hybrid work model to produce less waste. In September 2021, FASHIONPHILE implemented solar panels on the roof of its global headquarters generating over 140,000 kWh of electricity and is on track to produce well over 200,000 kWh before the end of 2023.

"We are honored to receive B Corp certification and to join a highly-selective community of like-minded businesses committed to creating positive environmental and social impact," said Sarah Davis, Founder and President of FASHIONPHILE. "At FASHIONPHILE, circularity is a main pillar and our focus is to reduce, reuse, restore, refurbish, recycle and repair. While the FASHIONPHILE model is a circular one, obtaining the B Corp designation demands much more. This certification is a testament to our dedication and reinforces our mission to make fashion more sustainable."

ABOUT FASHIONPHILE
Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 20 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus, and to date, has opened 10 FASHIONPHILE Selling Studio locations inside Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with new locations to come. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: www.fashionphile.com and on Instagram @fashionphile

