FASHIONPHILE Names Global Icon Cardi B as 2026 Brand Ambassador to Headline "Get Your Bag" Campaign

The resale leader taps the cultural powerhouse to mark the brand's most expansive global campaign to date

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading re-commerce platform for pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, today announced global icon, entrepreneur, and Grammy-winning artist Cardi B as its 2026 Global Brand Ambassador. The partnership signals a defining moment for the brand, bringing one of fashion's most influential collectors into the conversation around ownership, circularity and long-term value in luxury.

Image Credit: FASHIONPHILE

Shot in New York City, the campaign features a mix of still imagery and video capturing Cardi B engaging with FASHIONPHILE's highly curated assortment – from rare, hard-to-find pieces to recent-season icons. Framed by the theme "Get Your Bag," the campaign taps into FASHIONPHILE's unique shop-and-sell model, reflecting the circularity of pre-loved luxury, where acquiring and reselling are inherently connected. More than a traditional campaign, it reflects how resale shows up in culture today, driven by access, trust, and a new generation of consumers who want both style and substance.

"I love a good bag, but I love a smart buy too. I love Fashionphile because they really have it all. The rare pieces, the classics, and everything's authentic." said Cardi. "This partnership made sense because we both care about quality, style, and getting to the bag!"

Known for her extensive collection of ultra-luxury handbags, including highly coveted pieces from Hermès, Cardi B brings both cultural authority and genuine credibility as a collector. Her unapologetic, transparent approach to luxury has resonated with a new generation of consumers – one that increasingly sees high-end fashion as both personal expression and long-term investment.

"At FASHIONPHILE, we've always believed that ultra-luxury is an investment, not just a purchase," said Sarah Davis, Founder and President of FASHIONPHILE. "Cardi embodies that mindset in a way that's both aspirational and real. She understands the value behind these pieces and brings a level of visibility and energy that expands how people think about resale."

As part of the collaboration, Cardi B has curated an exclusive edit of her covetable accessories, featuring highly sought-after pieces from iconic luxury brands including Hermès, Chanel, and Goyard. The collection will be available exclusively on FASHIONPHILE.com.

This partnership marks FASHIONPHILE's fourth major ambassador program, following collaborations with Martha Stewart, Nicole Richie, and Emma Roberts – reinforcing the brand's position at the intersection of culture, credibility and modern luxury.

ABOUT FASHIONPHILE

Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 25 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus. FASHIONPHILE has flagships in New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego, CA, and retail locations across the country in Scottsdale, AZ, Newport Beach, CA, Irvine, CA, San Francisco, CA, Austin, TX and Philadelphia, PA. In October 2025, FASHIONPHILE acquired Luxe Collective, marking their entry into the UK luxury resale market. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: FASHIONPHILE.com and on Instagram @Fashionphile.

SOURCE FASHIONPHILE