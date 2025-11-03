FASHIONPHILE PARTNERS WITH ASSOULINE TO RELEASE THE BOOK OF ICONIC BAGS, HIGHLIGHTING THE 25 MOST INFLUENTIAL BAGS OF ALL TIME

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the ultra-luxury re-commerce platform and one of the world's top resellers of pre-owned luxury, announces today, the launch of The Book of Iconic Bags. Created in collaboration with the luxury publishing house, Assouline, this book curates a definitive list of the twenty-five most influential bags of all time. The 280-page hardcover volume offers an in-depth exploration of each handbag's evolution —selected not only for their craftsmanship and beauty, but also for their cultural relevance, investment potential, rich histories, and enduring mystique.

"For over 25 years, we've witnessed firsthand the transformation of the handbag from a practical necessity to a symbol of artistry, luxury, heritage and a powerful statement of personal style," says Sarah Davis, FASHIONPHILE's Founder and President. "This book is a celebration of that metamorphosis. It showcases how the handbag has ascended from mere accessories to become true icons of identity, art, and even wise investment."

Over the past three decades, the handbag has become the holy grail of luxury accessories—at once a status symbol, a form of personal expression, a collector's item, and a savvy investment. With an unmatched expertise from FASHIONPHILE and Assouline's dedication to create visually rich books, this title showcases the enduring allure and cultural significance of the "it" bag. From Hermès's record-breaking Birkins and Kellys, to Carrie Bradshaw's beloved Fendi Baguette and Dior Saddle, and newer, viral entrants by Bottega and Loewe, this compelling compendium explores the designs that have shaped, and continue to shape, the fashion landscape.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with FASHIONPHILE on The Book of Iconic Bags, a title that highlights how handbags are more than just accessories — they are cultural artifacts that reflect identity, heritage, and societal values," Alex Assouline, President, Assouline.

Through compelling visuals, The Book of Iconic Bags is brought to life with striking imagery, fascinating stories, and FASHIONPHILE'S expert insights—a celebration of the handbag as both a coveted object and a timeless symbol of style.

The Book of Iconic Bags is available today on fashionphile.com , Assouline.com and Assouline boutiques worldwide.

About FASHIONPHILE: Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 25 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags, fine jewelry and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus. FASHIONPHILE has flagships in New York City and San Diego, CA and retail locations across the country in Scottsdale, AZ, Newport Beach, CA, Irvine, CA, San Francisco, CA, and Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX and Philadelphia, PA. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: FASHIONPHILE. com and on Instagram @Fashionphile.

About Assouline: Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. Guided by a passion for knowledge, culture and travel, the company has published over 2,000 titles in five main collections, along with special editions and unique library accessories. Assouline's roster of collaborators includes some of the world's most respected brands, artists, photographers, writers and designers. With an unparalleled signature style and elegant savoir-faire, Assouline has globally redefined modern publishing.

