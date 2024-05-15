The ultra-luxury resale platform appointed the actress to appear as the first celebrity face of the brand and to curate a collection of her favorite pre-loved accessories

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading resale e-commerce platform in pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, announced today its first celebrity partnership with Emma Roberts. The actress appears in FASHIONPHILE's latest brand campaign as part of the company's 25th anniversary and also curated a collection of her favorite pre-loved, ultra-luxury accessories to shop on Fashionphile.com.

FASHIONPHILE partners with Emma Roberts for 25th anniversary brand campaign.

"Fashionphile has the best selection of authentic designer items and makes shopping luxury more sustainable, which is extremely important to me as a consumer," shares Emma Roberts. "I love resale because it makes you feel like all of your pieces are unique investments - which they are!"

Beginning today, Emma appears in both a photo campaign along with a 30-second video, which features her shopping for Hermès and Louis Vuitton handbags in FASHIONPHILE's New York City Flagship location in Chelsea, New York. Within the video, she discusses FASHIONPHILE's commitment to authenticity and ability to shop for used, new, vintage and hard-to-find ultra-luxury accessories on the platform.

"We are thrilled to announce Emma Roberts as our brand ambassador to commemorate our 25th anniversary as the leading ultra-luxury resale shopping platform," said Sophia Tsao, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer of FASHIONPHILE. "Emma is a secondhand shopping enthusiast who loves vintage and circular fashion. She fully embodies the spirit of FASHIONPHILE, so we wanted to bring her timeless style and love of fashion to life in a brand campaign."

As part of her role, Emma also curated a special collection of pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories exclusively for FASHIONPHILE, ranging from handbags by Chanel, Hermès, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton to jewelry from Cartier and Tiffany and Rolex watches. This hand-picked selection showcases Emma's impeccable taste, blending timeless elegance with contemporary flair. Featuring exquisite handbags, accessories, and statement pieces, each item in this collection reflects Emma's personal style and her passion for sustainable fashion. To shop Emma's favorites, visit https://www.fashionphile.com/shop/collection/emma-roberts-favorites .

ABOUT FASHIONPHILE: Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 20 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus, and to date, has opened 10 FASHIONPHILE Selling Studio locations inside Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with new locations to come. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: www.fashionphile.com and on Instagram @Fashionphile .

SOURCE FASHIONPHILE