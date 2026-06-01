Fasoo AI and Konsilix Complete Formation of Symbologic, Inc., Delivering Secure Operational Intelligence for the Enterprise

SEOUL and NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo AI Co., Ltd. and Konsilix LLC today announced they have completed the formation of Symbologic, Inc. The newly launched entity combines Fasoo AI's quarter century of international, award-winning data security expertise with Konsilix's pioneering Data-in-Place AI and Edge innovation.

Symbologic serves as the strategic antidote to employee use of shadow AI, data exfiltration risk, inaccurate responses, and mounting LLM costs. Deploying in days, on premises in existing client infrastructure or in their Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Symbologic ensures clients maintain their span of control over sensitive data. Symbologic solutions are fully governed by client data privacy and Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC).

Fasoo AI and Konsilix complete formation of Symbologic, delivering secure operational intelligence for the enterprise. Post this

Rob Marano has been named Symbologic's President and CEO. Marano brings over two decades of experience in AI, software engineering, and enterprise management consulting. The combined Symbologic leadership team brings in expertise from leading industrial companies, hyperscalers, and global consulting firms.

"Enterprises adopting AI risk sensitive data leaving their perimeter, unreliable results, and unpredictable token costs. Symbologic unites our Intent Router and Data-in-Place architecture with Fasoo's zero-trust security," said Rob Marano, President and CEO of Symbologic. "Our platform intelligently routes and processes user questions for highly accurate results. We also enable Corporate Memory to retain validated results for reuse, reducing LLM token costs, and providing robust compliance tracking."

"Symbologic reflects Fasoo AI's strategy to pivot and grow beyond data security into full AI transformation services," said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. "We expect the combination of data governance and AI services expertise to meet a clear need for enterprises worldwide working through AI adoption today.

Early adopters validate the impact of Symbologic's solutions and services. "We want to harness the promise of AI to better serve our customers by enabling them to quickly digest our market insights. Our partnership with Symbologic delivers on that commitment, with a secure, fully governed conversational interface, grounded in our own research documents for accuracy and thorough citations for easy reference," said Knud Lueth, CEO of IoT Analytics.

To experience Symbologic live, schedule a demonstration or visit Fasoo AI in booth 312 today at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit.

About Fasoo AI Co. Ltd.

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services to more than 2,000 companies worldwide, helping them to pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit Fasoo AI.

About Symbologic, Inc.

Symbologic's secure, enterprise AI solutions and professional services deliver semantically and analytically accurate conversational intelligence within existing client infrastructure. Combining Data-in-Place architecture with zero-trust security, Symbologic AI solutions and professional services transform siloed enterprise data into continuously expanding, reusable corporate memory, empowering your employees while reducing the cost of AI. For more information, visit Symbologic.

About IoT Analytics GmbH

IoT Analytics, founded and operating out of Germany, is a leading global provider of market insights and strategic business intelligence for the IoT, AI, Cloud, Edge, and Industry 4.0. The company's key workstreams across the tech stack include IoT applications, IoT platforms and software, IoT connectivity and hardware, and industrial IoT. IoT Analytics is trusted by 1000+ leading companies around the world for its market insights, including globally leading software, telecommunications, consulting, semiconductor, and industrial players. For more information, visit IoT Analytics.

Media Contact - Sonia Awan at [email protected]

SOURCE Symbologic, Inc