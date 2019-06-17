Fasoo Showcases Unified Unstructured Data Discovery, Security, and Privacy at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, will demonstrate its unified unstructured data security and privacy solution at Gartner's 2019 Security & Risk Management Summit being held June 17-20 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. The Company will highlight new features in its Data Radar and Wrapsody eCo products that deliver a comprehensive life-cycle approach to enterprise content challenges.

Rather than just finding and monitoring data, Fasoo's Data Radar automatically encrypts and restricts user access to sensitive content in a single, continuous process. Our approach embeds a unique ID into each file to provide deep visibility and traceability into file usage, including derivatives of documents that are re-named or duplicated. Data Radar enables business to protect the data itself and confidently meet the most stringent privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and NYDFS.

Wrapsody eCo is a security-by-design collaboration solution that gives users the flexibility to specify the security and control for each file, from open sharing to encryption, even to granular rights such as edit and print. Users can work across collaboration portals while preserving consistent file security and traceability. Wrapsody eCo puts 3rd party security and risk management in your control with the ability to remotely expire access to shared data at will.

Visit Fasoo at booth #563 to learn how a unified approach to unstructured data security fast tracks your path to data-centric security and privacy compliance.

Join Deborah Kish and Fasoo's customers, Tom Kartanowicz with a large global bank, Markus Fischer with ZF, and Richard Freeman with Ricoh on Tuesday, June 18th at 10:45 am in Potomac A, Ballroom Level, where we will discuss key use cases across multiple verticals, how competition drives the need for stronger data security protection and controls, and the need to keep and protect data within a geographic boundary.

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security and enterprise content platforms that enable our customers to protect, control, trace and analyze critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo has successfully retained our leadership in the unstructured data security market by deploying enterprise-wide solutions for more than 1,500 organizations globally, securing more than 2.7 million users. Fasoo is experiencing continuous improvement in its global market position, based on our unique technology, ongoing R&D and strategic approach to comprehensive product capabilities by extending our core security capabilities into content-centric collaboration, behavioral analytics and information security consulting services. www.fasoo.com

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 features programs focusing on key topics such as business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will explain the latest information on new threats to enable digital business in a world of escalating risk.

CONTACT

Deborah Kish, EVP Research & Marketing, Fasoo

203-913-2484

deborahkish@fasoo.com

