Fasoo to Showcase Unified Unstructured Data Discovery, Security, Privacy and Collaboration Solution at the RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Security Conference -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, will demonstrate its unified unstructured data security and privacy solution at the 2019 RSA Security Conference being held March 4-8 in San Francisco. The Company will highlight new features in its Data Radar and Wrapsody eCo products that deliver a comprehensive life-cycle approach to enterprise content challenges.

Rather than just finding and monitoring data, Fasoo's Data Radar automatically encrypts and restricts user access to sensitive content in a single, continuous process. Our approach embeds a unique ID into each file to provide deep visibility and traceability into file usage, including derivatives of documents that are re-named or duplicated. Data Radar enables business to protect the data itself and confidently meet the most stringent privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and NYDFS.

Wrapsody eCo is a security-by-design collaboration solution that gives users the flexibility to specify the security and control for each file, from open sharing to encryption, even to granular rights such as edit and print. Users can work across collaboration portals while preserving consistent file security and traceability. Wrapsody eCo puts 3rd party security and risk management in your control with the ability to remotely expire access to shared data at will.

Visit Fasoo at RSA booth #S955 to learn how a unified approach to unstructured data security fast tracks your path to data-centric security and privacy compliance.

Fasoo provides unstructured data security and enterprise content platforms that enable our customers to protect, control, trace and analyze critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo has successfully retained our leadership in the unstructured data security market by deploying enterprise-wide solutions for more than 1,500 organizations globally, securing a million+ users. Fasoo is experiencing continuous improvement in its global market position, based on our unique technology, ongoing R&D and strategic approach to comprehensive product capabilities by extending our core security capabilities into content-centric collaboration, behavioral analytics and information security consulting services. www.fasoo.com

