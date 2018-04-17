Fasoo to Showcase Unstructured Data Security and Enterprise Document Platform Solutions at the RSA Conference 2018 in San Francisco

As organizations embrace digital transformation, they must have better visibility into the location of sensitive or regulated data, who has access to it, and how it is used. Visitors to Fasoo's booth will see demonstrations of the unstructured data security solutions (Fasoo Data Radar, Fasoo Enterprise DRM and Fasoo RiskView) that enable organizations to understand context around the unstructured data, prioritize and protect it, remain compliant, and avoid data breaches.

Fasoo will also introduce its enterprise document platform solution, Wrapsody. Using Persistent ID technology, Wrapsody enables organizations to integrate a core set of functions essential to all applications that touch enterprise unstructured data. The solution has evolved to a workspace collaboration tool that fundamentally minimizes Redundant, Obsolete, Trivial (ROT) information and, with behavioral analytics, maximizes worker performance.

Fasoo will present its holistic approach to manage and overcome various challenges that enterprises have with unstructured data throughout the conference.

Visit Fasoo at booth #629 South Expo, RSA Conference, Moscone Center, San Francisco, April 16-19, 2018 to discover and learn how our unstructured data security and enterprise document platform solutions offer an integrated set of capabilities that cover the full spectrum of enterprise needs.

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security and enterprise document platforms that enable our customers to protect, control, trace, and analyze critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo has successfully retained our leadership position in the unstructured data security market by deploying enterprise-wide solutions for more than 1,300 organizations globally, securing more than 2.5 million users. Fasoo is seeing continuous improvement in our global position based on our unique technology, ongoing R&D, and strategic approach to our products' capabilities. For more information, please visit www.fasoo.com.

