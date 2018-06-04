Fasoo's Unstructured Data Security Solutions and Enterprise Document Platform on Display at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit

Data breaches are at an all-time high. The exponential growth of unstructured data in mobile and cloud environments is exacerbating this problem as users and organizations prioritize collaboration. Organizations traditionally focus on location-based solutions, like data-loss prevention and cloud-access security brokers, to mitigate these breaches even though they are not sufficient tools to prevent data leakage.

As companies today try to lead the digital transformation, enterprises need to take a more holistic approach to get control of their unstructured data. Fasoo's data-centric approach with Persistent ID provides organizations with an innovative technology that is different than today's repository or traditional file based solutions. Visitors to Fasoo's booth will see demonstrations of the unstructured data security solutions (Fasoo Data Radar, Fasoo Enterprise DRM and Fasoo RiskView) that enable organizations to understand context around the unstructured data, prioritize and protect it, remain compliant, and avoid data breaches.

Fasoo will also demonstrate its enterprise document platform solution, Wrapsody, and will introduce Wrapsody eCo for external collaboration. By using this same Persistent ID technology, Wrapsody enables organizations to integrate a core set of functions essential to all applications that touch enterprise unstructured data. The solution has evolved to a workspace collaboration tool that fundamentally minimizes Redundant, Obsolete, Trivial (ROT) information and, with behavioral analytics, maximizes worker performance.

Fasoo will present its holistic approach to manage and overcome various challenges that enterprises have with unstructured data during its solution provider session on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 3:30 pm in the Potomac A ballroom.

Visit Fasoo at booth #318 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD from June 4-6, 2018 to discover and learn how our unstructured data security and enterprise document platform solutions offer an integrated set of capabilities that cover the full spectrum of enterprise needs.

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security and enterprise document platforms that enable our customers to protect, control, trace, and analyze critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo has successfully retained our leadership position in the unstructured data security market by deploying enterprise-wide solutions for more than 1,300 organizations globally, securing more than 2.5 million users. Fasoo is seeing continuous improvement in our global position based on our unique technology, ongoing R&D, and strategic approach to our products' capabilities. For more information, please visit www.fasoo.com.

