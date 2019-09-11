Fast 50 Award Validates David Brodsky Properties' Indy Brokerage Model

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Austin Business Journal releases its list of the fastest-growing companies in the Central Texas region. To become one of the Fast 50, a company has to show that they have experienced "dramatic revenue growth during the past three years." This year, David Brodsky Properties made the list of fastest-growing businesses in Central Texas.

"This is a huge validation that our business strategy is a success," said David Brodsky, broker/owner of David Brodsky Properties. "Our brokerage focuses on client care while empowering agents to be the CEO of their personal real estate business."

About the Broker

David graduated from Emory University with a bachelor of business administration (BBA). He went on to spend over 20 years applying his knowledge of executive finance with public and private companies ranging in size from the pre-revenue stage to $1.5 billion. David earned his real estate license in 2007 after noticing that real estate consumers would benefit from consultative assistance with developing a sound real estate strategy. Since then, David has earned additional designations and established a brokerage that has experienced exponential growth in just a few short years.

In the last three years, David Brodsky Properties has experienced a 75% revenue growth.

In the last two years, David Brodsky Properties has experienced 125% agent growth.

In 2018, David Brodsky Properties brokered over $51 million in real estate sales, placing it in the top 5% of brokerages in the Austin area.

Agents Experience Exponential Growth at David Brodsky Properties

Abbie Phillips is a top-producing agent and expert on communities within the City of Austin has personally experienced the difference that the mindset at David Brodsky Properties can make on an agent's business.

"At my previous brokerage, my business was about 60% referral-based. Now, I've been able to increase my business to being 93% referral-based while scaling my business to +$10 million," Phillips explained. "What has allowed me to do that is truly taking ownership of my business and running it the way that I envision rather than following someone else's model," she said. "That has enabled me to better serve my clients."

Brittney Heffernan is an Austin real estate expert with extensive experience in new home construction. She also saw her business experience exponential growth once joining David Brodsky Properties.

"My business has more than tripled since I joined the brokerage in late 2017. Since then, it has been a journey of more growth and fun along the way," Heffernan said.

Future Outlook

With a proven business model, a sound financial strategy and a focus on enabling top agents to become savvy entrepreneurs, David Brodsky Properties is expected to continue on the path of growth and expansion for the foreseeable future. As the real estate industry undergoes its inevitable changes, David Brodsky Properties will continue to put agents and clients first. As long as there are dedicated agents who put forth their best to provide personalized service to real estate consumers, David Brodsky Properties will be the brokerage to serve them.

