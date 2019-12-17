Fast-Absorbing Omega-3 Shots Are the Way of the Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, supplemental health company Optimega LLC was founded with the simple mission of creating an effective and accessible way for people to ingest Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 is considered an "essential" fatty acid because of the critical role it plays in physical and mental health, as well as disease prevention. Unlike other types of fatty acids that are produced naturally within the human body, in humans, Omega-3 is absorbed mainly from external sources.

Most people do not consume enough Omega-3 fatty acid in their daily diets and turn to supplements to help boost their intake. However, supplements, usually in the form of gel-caps, only have so much to offer. Upon swallowing a capsule, it still has to work its way into the stomach, then breakdown the casing in time for its contents to be absorbed by the body.

Optimega is changing the way people consume Omega-3 fatty acids. For decades, tough to swallow, fishy-smelling capsules have dominated the market because of their ease in shipping. Anyone who has taken fish oil sourced Omega-3 capsules knows that they come with a humorously named complaint: The Burp Factor. Too often the taste of fish returns suddenly as a reminder of their long digestion period. Optimega's fruit-flavored Omega-3 shots have a higher bioavailability, meaning that they are digested easily and more completely so there is no unpleasant fishy after-taste. In addition, Optimega has developed a unique formula which allows for the incorporation of omega-3 fatty acids into cellular membranes more rapidly than fish oil capsules, making their shots some of the most effective means of absorbing Omega-3s.

Based in the United States, Optimega takes pride in being a research-heavy company, with proprietary formulas developed and patented to ensure its products maintain consistent quality. Each 2.5oz, easy to drink shot, contains not only a highly concentrated form of Omega-3 fatty acid but also MCT oil to increase absorption. Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil is renowned throughout the world of health and wellness for its ability to help lower cholesterol and increase brain function.

Consuming a healthy dose of Omega-3s is important for anyone trying to keep their body in peak physical health and every Optimega shot delivers an impressive 1000mg of Omega-3s. Optimega takes its product line a step further with specialized shots for different needs and different body types. For example, OMEGA Shots™ 50+ is specially formulated for users over age 50, specifically targeting joint and cardiovascular health. While OMEGA Shots™ Prenatal is ideal for use during pregnancy and nursing.

Optimega's Omega-3 shots are the next phase of the Omega-3 evolution, available online and in stores as soon as 2020.

