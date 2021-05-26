FAST Acquisition Corp. II Announces Receipt of Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule from NYSE

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company") announced today it that received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The NYSE informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company will have six months from May 24, 2021 to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards at any time prior to that date by filing its Q1 2021 Form 10-Q. If the Company fails to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q before the NYSE's compliance deadline, the NYSE may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The notice from the NYSE also notes that the NYSE may nevertheless commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant.

As the Company reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of its warrants (the "Warrants") following the issuance by the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of the "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "SEC Staff Statement"), which provides guidance for all SPACs regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. The Company concluded that, based on the SEC Staff Statement, the Warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recorded in the Company's Statement of Operations each reporting period. The Company continues to work diligently to complete the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q as soon as possible; however, given the scope of the valuation process for calculating the fair value of the Warrant liabilities in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement, the Company is not in a position to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q until after the completion of this process.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II is the third special purpose acquisition company formed by the principals of &vest with the business purpose to effect a business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, the Company intends to focus its search on the restaurant, hospitality, consumer, and related sectors in North America with an enterprise value of $800 million or greater. &vest is an investment platform led by founder and CEO Doug Jacob.

