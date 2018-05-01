Fast and Furious Analytics - A Head to Head Cloud Data Warehouse Solutions Comparison

Both services tout the ability to simplify the provisioning, maintenance, and optimizations for data warehouse workloads in the Cloud, with no administration required. To see how both platforms held up to their claims, Viscosity tested, validated, and benchmarked using three key performance tests; data load from an Object Store into the data warehouse service, serial execition of each query set, and a multi-user throughput test, concurrently running a basic and more complex query.

With these findings, Data Warehouse consumers will be able to decipher and choose the right product for their environment, based on performance and cost. To learn more about Viscosity's findings, read the full report here.

To talk to a Viscosity representative about your licensing requirements or for help building an implementation roadmap for a data warehouse, contact us at sales@viscosityna.com.

About Viscosity North America

Viscosity North America was founded by industry and authored experts with backgrounds in Database technologies, Hadoop, IOT, and Machine Learning. Viscosity is known as the "Trusted Advisors", specializing in the delivery of full stack solutions and resolving complex data challenges. Their vast experience in verticals such as Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Finance, and Retail, provides their customers with insight into what is driving IT complexity. Viscosity offers solution services in the areas of Cloud implementation and Integration, Big Data, Analytics, Mobility, Middleware, and Enterprise apps, as well as solutions in full stack health checks, license assessments, and custom application development.

Viscosity provides services on Amazon (AWS) and Oracle Cloud.

