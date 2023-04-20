Fast Attack Craft Market size to grow by USD 2,025.14 million from 2022 to 2027, Greater focus on ISR operations to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fast attack craft market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,025.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The greater focus on ISR operations is a major driver for the growth of the fast attack craft (FAC) market during the forecast period. ISR operations play a crucial role in military missions because of their influence on decision-making in high-risk operations through intelligence gathering and analysis. Tracking crucial movement, real-time monitoring of defense entity behavior and operations, particularly in combat zones, constitutes surveillance. It makes use of sensor-equipped systems to produce images or videos of the scene. A process called reconnaissance, where information is gathered to evaluate the capabilities of enemy forces or the physical characteristics of the environment in which they are operating, is used. These actions are interconnected and are taken together to help defense commanders be more aware of their surroundings. Hence, the importance of such operations has accounted for significant and rapid developments in the market, which is expected to continue in the coming years, These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Fast attack craft market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global fast attack craft market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer fast attack craft in the market are BAE Systems Plc, China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd., CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES DE NORMANDIE, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Goa Shipyard Ltd., Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co. Ltd., Navantia SA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and others.

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers fast attack crafts for anti-air and surface combat situations.

The company offers fast attack crafts for anti-air and surface combat situations. China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. - The company offers fast attack crafts such as offshore patrol purposes.

The company offers fast attack crafts such as offshore patrol purposes. CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES DE NORMANDIE - The company offers fast attack crafts such as Combattante FS46.

The company offers fast attack crafts such as Combattante FS46. To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation. – Request a sample report

Fast Attack Craft Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (national defense and technical research), type (missile-armed FAC and non-missile armed FAC), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The national defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is because the use of fast attack craft by defense forces worldwide has been growing substantially. The national defense segment and similar cutting-edge naval craft and systems has been witnessing growth because of the rising defense budgets and territorial disputes. This results in nations like the US to start developing a variety of fast attack craft that will aid the nation's armed forces in naval combat. Various technological developments have made it possible for fast attack craft to resolve important problems. That includes automated operations and navigational issues. Further, it becomes an essential component of common naval applications. As a result of increased research and development (R&D), the cost of fast attack craft has also decreased significantly. These crafts now have effective propulsion systems that enable effective operation at cruising speeds. Hence, the growing technological advances and developments in fast attack craft will increase its use in national defense applications, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the fast attack craft (FAC) market in focus during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fast attack craft market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fast attack craft market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the US invests in fast attack craft because of the need to increase the effectiveness of attacks against adversaries. The majority of research and development for these technologies is focused on creating reliable and affordable fast-attack craft systems. This is essential for important missions. One of the largest arms buyers in the world is the US Department of Defense (DoD), which manages the storage and tracking of inventories and suppliers as well as the procurement of raw materials, spare parts, fuel, and food. Thus, it is important for the DLA to maintain its supply chain security with all suppliers. Such factors are expected to lead to market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market - Download a Sample Report

Fast Attack Craft Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising demand for warships is an emerging FAC market trend that is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for naval combat readiness and the growing global fleets of naval ships. This may motivate many defense organizations to buy warships.

Various nations are significantly increasing their naval spending on the development and armament of naval ships with directed energy weapons.

For Instance, in November 2022, BAE Systems was awarded a USD 5.07 billion contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to manufacture the next five City Class Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy in Glasgow .

. Hence, the increasing demand for naval ships will drive the growth of the global fast attack craft (FAC) market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

A major challenge impeding the growth of the FAC market is the need for trained personnel for operation.

FAC is a fusion of weapons and communication systems that operate with computer technology. The control point for detection, tracking, and actions is concentrated at one location. This reduces overhead and boosts effectiveness but fast attack craft operation also need the use of trained or qualified personnel.

Currently, to operate missiles or torpedo, trained personnel with a high level of computer knowledge as well as that related to the weapon and its maneuvering abilities are required compared to the traditional way.

This is because the majority of weapon systems have been integrated with computer-based networks and automation capabilities.

Hence, a shortage of such personnel poses a challenge for defense organizations, which, in turn, may limit the adoption of fast attack craft during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Fast Attack Craft Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Fast Attack Craft market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Fast Attack Craft market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Fast Attack Craft Market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Fast Attack Craft Market vendors

