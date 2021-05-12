Fast Bar® is the First Nutrition Bar to Keep the Body in Fasting State, New Study Concludes

Developed based on L-Nutra's Fasting Mimicking Diet® (FMD®) technology, Fast Bar® is the first nutrition bar specifically designed for intermittent fasting, and clinically proven to keep the body in a continued fasting state. This breakthrough formulation allows consumers to stay nourished and fast with food, instead of water fasting. Fast Bar® is formulated with plant-based proteins, healthy fats mainly from macadamia nuts, pecans and almonds, and fiber-rich carbs that fuel the body while keeping it in ketosis. It is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and made with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

"This research is the first of its kind to scientifically reveal that the body reacts to Fast Bar® in a way that is comparable to a water-only fast," said Dr. Om Ganda, Associate Clinical Professor at Harvard Medical School. "This means that it can be effectively used to facilitate the practice of both time-restricted eating and intermittent fasting."

This randomized, controlled study monitored 105 adults who fasted for 15 hours overnight, then had glucose and ketone levels measured every hour for four hours after consuming either a Fast Bar®, an average breakfast, or just water. The Fast Bar® group had glucose levels comparable to that of the water-only group throughout the hours after the meal, and ketone levels that were similar to the water-only group 2 or more hours after the meal.

"Fasting is the #1 top-searched diet in America, yet many people struggle with the physical strain of going 14-18 hours on water alone to lose weight and enhance their metabolism. The long hours of no food stresses essential organs that need nourishment to perform," said L-Nutra Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman Joseph Antoun. "Fast Bar® ensures the best of both worlds, where one can maintain a state of ketosis similar to water fasting while still nourishing the body. This breakthrough finding cements L-Nutra as the leading nutri-tech company at the intersection of fasting, nutrition and longevity."

Throughout the four hours of monitoring glucose and ketone levels, those who only consumed water showed a much stronger desire to eat and had less sense of fullness than the Fast Bar® group. This study also showed that the consumption of Fast Bar® did not cause a spike in blood sugar levels and resulted in less desire to eat over time than only drinking water.

"Fasting provides a wide array of health benefits including cellular rejuvenation, weight loss, and support of metabolic balance," said Dr. Darria Long, TEDx speaker and specialist in emergency medicine. "More consumers are interested in fasting every year, and Fast Bar® is the smarter way to fast longer while also staying satiated."

"The results of this study now categorically show that Fast Bar® consumption can be used to effectively mimic the practice of a water-only fast," said Dr. William Hsu, Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra. "As consumer interest in intermittent fasting for weight management and improved metabolic health continues to grow, these findings are especially impactful."

Fast Bar® is made with plant-based protein and is available in three flavors – nuts + dark cocoa, nuts + cacao chips, and nuts + honey. Two new flavors, lemon berry and blueberry acai, will launch this summer on FastBar.com and at Sprouts Market.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is leading the discovery, design, and commercialization of novel, plant-based nutrition programs and therapeutics with the mission of enhancing human health-span up to 100 years. L-Nutra translates the science behind the Fasting Mimicking Diet® technology and Nutrition For Longevity® with discoveries in cellular-level nutrient signaling pathways to promote healthy aging technologies and to advance the development of therapeutic solutions for age-related diseases. For more info, visit www.l-nutra.com .

1An Intermittent Fasting Mimicking Nutrition Bar Extends Physiologic Ketosis in Time Restricted Eating: A Randomized, Controlled, Parallel-Arm Study. Nutrients. 2021; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13051523

