Fast Buds becomes the first cannabis seed company to launch a marketing campaign on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Buds, an internationally acclaimed cannabis seeds breeder, spearheads this historic campaign, becoming the first-ever cannabis seed company in this industry to debut an advertising campaign on Twitter. This remarkable collaboration between Twitter and Fast Buds sets a new precedent, revolutionising the way cannabis brands connect with their audience and promoting inclusive advertising practices.

The globally renowned microblogging site Twitter recently made a ground-breaking policy change that has stirred up significant controversy across the digital world. In a pioneering move for the social media industry, Twitter has given a green light to cannabis companies wishing to advertise on their platform, effectively opening the floodgates for an entirely new genre of advertising.

Legacy media often have restrictions and rules that restrict or prohibit cannabis-related promotions. Online platforms such as Google and Facebook also have strict rules that make it difficult for cannabis brands to advertise their products or services. However, Twitter empowers cannabis brands to engage with a diverse audience, promoting democracy and embracing the spirit of community. This historic initiative not only sets a new standard for marketing but also opens exciting possibilities for brands and consumers alike.

The campaign gains momentum when Fast Buds proudly places a golden Twitter verification check mark on its profile. This badge signifies a trusted presence and authentic representation in the Twitter community, adding credibility to the brand and highlighting it as a trusted source of content and products. The verification process assures the community that the brand has gone through a rigorous vetting process to establish its authenticity and legitimacy.

"We are glad that the Twitter team supports democracy and gives a different view of the cannabis industry as recreational and necessary to society. We're excited to start working together and look forward to seeing the results", said Nico, spokesperson for Fast Buds.

Fast Buds' campaign is just the beginning of a new era for cannabis advertising. As the first cannabis seeds breeder to jump on this opportunity, they have paved the way for other businesses in the industry to follow suit. However, while this is a significant step forward, the cannabis industry still has a long road ahead to fully overcome the stereotypes and misconceptions it has faced for decades.

For more information, please visit: 2fast4buds.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208726/Fast_Buds_Twitter.jpg 

