Fast Casual Franchise Zoup! Announces Systemwide Re-Brand to Z!EATS in 2024

New Plant-Forward Menu and High-Energy Décor Specifically Curated for Gen Z Diners

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoup!, the industry leader renowned for its award-winning selection of chef-driven soups, is undergoing a captivating transformation as it rebrands to Z!EATS. Z!EATS builds upon its clean-creative approach to dining and is introducing a new menu and restaurant design that caters to health-conscious individuals seeking a remarkable dining experience.

The inaugural Z!EATS restaurant is scheduled to open in the vibrant Upper West Side of Atlanta this spring. By the end of 2024, all existing Zoup! locations will be revamped into Z!EATS, with plans for nationwide expansion through the Z!EATS franchise opportunity.

"With the broad appeal of Z!EATS, we have the potential to expand to 500 restaurants nationwide over the next five years," stated Brian Farris, Chief Development Officer for Z!EATS and WOWorks.

"For over 25 years, Zoup! has reigned as an industry leader in creative soups, and the Z!EATS menu represents an extension of our soup heritage to a diverse range of options tailored to the next generation of fast-casual food enthusiasts," explained Ted Asbury, CMO of WOWorks. "Z!EATS is proudly establishing itself as a plant-forward brand, offering delectable and health-conscious fare along with an elevated overall dining experience."

Recognizing that Gen Z diners seek not only nutritious culinary options but also a comprehensive dining experience, the rebrand signifies a strategic shift that commenced with the name change. Z!EATS broadens the brand's focus from solely soup to an extensive array of menu choices specifically curated for the Gen Z demographic. This strategic evolution is the result of extensive research indicating that contemporary consumers desire a variety of better-for-you options that deliver exceptional flavors and variety.

The innovative menu showcases an enticing selection of sandwiches, salads, flatbreads, and mac and cheese, complemented by soup flights aptly named "Shooters." This carefully crafted menu provides diners with quick and convenient choices while maintaining a commitment to the highest quality ingredients. The Z!EATS menu caters to multiple dayparts and remains relevant throughout the year.

"We understand that high-quality food lies at the heart of nourishing the soul," added Asbury. "This new direction allows us to uphold our core values while adapting to the evolving landscape of the restaurant industry. Through our fresh menu and vibrant aesthetic, our goal is to evoke joy and inspiration for our guests throughout their dining experience, fostering an environment where they feel genuinely welcomed and at home."

Z!EATS Franchise Owners can benefit from multiple revenue streams. In addition to an enhanced dine-in environment, the updated kitchen design facilitates carry-out, delivery, and catering services. With the unwavering support of the WOWorks leadership team, Z!EATS Franchise Owners are equipped with the necessary resources to launch new locations and thrive in the ever-changing realm of restaurant concepts.

Z!EATS is now poised to rapidly expand into new markets across the United States. For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.zoup.com/.

ABOUT Z!EATS

Z!EATS is more than just a dining experience; it is a vibrant journey that transcends the ordinary. Formerly known as Zoup!, our rebrand marks a new era of culinary delight, shifting our focus from traditional comfort to an energizing and diverse menu. As a plant-forward brand under the WOWorks umbrella, Z!EATS is committed to delivering high-quality, better-for-you food options that align with the dynamic preferences of today's diners. With a fresh aesthetic and an unwavering dedication to creating a welcoming atmosphere, Z!EATS invites diners to savor every moment and indulge in a culinary adventure that inspires joy and satisfaction.

ABOUT WOWorks

WOWorks is a leading restaurant company that operates multiple "Better For You" brands, including Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Barberitos, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and Z!EATS. With a focus on providing flavorful and nutritious options, WOWorks is dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences that cater to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences. Learn more at https://www.woworksusa.com

