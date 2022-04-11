Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US: 7.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |By Product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and Geography - Forecast till 2025 | Technavio

Download our FREE Sample Report for further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the fast casual restaurants market in the US as a part of the global restaurants market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US during the forecast period.

Value Chain Analysis

The report provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights-

The fast casual restaurants market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering innovative food products to compete in the market.

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.- The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.

The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.- The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC- The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.

Key Market Dynamics-

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Driver:

Demand for innovation and customization in food menus:



The demand for new flavors, combination food infused with bold flavors, and premium alternatives is on the rise in the US. Customers with constantly evolving tastes demand exotic cuisine. This demand for innovative and exotic-flavored fast food is most prominent among millennials . The millennials seek options that allow customization of food based on their calorie intake per day. The main impetus for customization is growing awareness of nutritious and low-calorie diets. Consumers also customize meals to suit their needs irrespective of the time of day or what is on the menu. Getting the exact flavor helps fast casual restaurant vendors increase the probability of repeat customer visits. Hence, the demand for innovation and customization of food menus will drive the growth of the fast casual restaurants market in the US.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Trend:

Increasing focus on digitalization of services:



The e-commerce industry in the US is progressing owing to various factors such as the growing tech-savvy population, increasing Internet penetration, and the rising use of smartphones. The availability of multiple payment options, such as credit and debit cards, Internet banking, electronic wallets, and cash-on-delivery (COD), has led to a paradigm shift in the purchasing patterns of people from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping. Consumers prefer online shopping over offline stores. Hence, it becomes essential for fast casual restaurant owners to market and brand their products through e-commerce websites . Some vendors are also focusing on partnering with food delivery partners to increase their sales.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

Noodles and Co.

Panera Bread Co.

Portillos Hot Dogs LLC

Shake Shack Inc.

Wingstop Inc.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

