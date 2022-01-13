Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US to Grow by USD 28.80 Bn| Demand for Innovation and Customization in Food Menus to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The demand for innovation and customization in food menus is driving the growth of the market. The demand for new flavors, a combination of food infused with bold flavors, and premium alternatives is on the rise in the US. The tastes of customers are constantly evolving, which is increasing the demand for exotic cuisine. This demand for innovative and exotic-flavored fast food is highly prevalent among millennials. People from this age group seek options that allow customization of food based on their calorie intake per day. The growing awareness of nutritious and low-calorie diets is the main reason for customization.

However, factors such as intense competition from quick service restaurants will challenge market growth.

The fast casual restaurants market in US is segmented by product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others). The North American food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes chicken wings, burgers, BBQ, sandwiches, and other North American dishes. The major consumers of sandwiches, burgers, or other quick-serve foods on a daily basis in the US are children and teenagers, who obtain more than half of their daily diet requirements from these foods. To cater to the daily nutritional requirements of children and teenagers, fast casual restaurants in the US include many healthy meal options in their menus. Hence, due to the increasing demand for convenient meal options, the fast casual restaurants market in the US is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. - The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR, among others.

The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR, among others.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.

The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC - The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries, among others.

The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries, among others.

Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC - The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering gourmet sandwiches.

The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering gourmet sandwiches.

Noodles and Co. - The company operates fast casual restaurants that serve pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers, among others.

The company operates fast casual restaurants that serve pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers, among others.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

