Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US to Grow by $ 35.1 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., and Five Guys Enterprises LLC among others | Technavio
Mar 31, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio estimates the fast casual restaurants market in US to grow by USD 35.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increasing demand for innovation and customization in food menus. In addition, changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food will positively influence the growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US.
Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum demand for North American foods. This can be attributed to the growing demand for fresh and healthy salads among millennials. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Download a Free Sample Report Now!
Major Five Fast Casual Restaurants Market Vendors in the US:
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.: The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full-service restaurant brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.: The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.
Five Guys Enterprises LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.
Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chains that offer gourmet sandwiches.
Noodles & Co.: The company operates fast-casual restaurants that serve pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers among others.
Give your business a head start to this fiscal year: Download Our Free Sample Report
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Quick Service Restaurants Market – Global quick service restaurants market is segmented by service (eat-in service, takeaway service, drive-thru service, and home delivery service) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Get a Free Sample Report to know more
Global Fast Food Market – Global fast food market is segmented by product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Get a Free Sample Report to know more
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/fast-casual-restaurants-market-industry-in-US-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article