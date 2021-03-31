Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US to Grow by $ 35.1 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., and Five Guys Enterprises LLC among others | Technavio

The market is driven by increasing demand for innovation and customization in food menus. In addition, changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food will positively influence the growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum demand for North American foods. This can be attributed to the growing demand for fresh and healthy salads among millennials. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Major Five Fast Casual Restaurants Market Vendors in the US:

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.: The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full-service restaurant brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.: The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.

Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chains that offer gourmet sandwiches.

Noodles & Co.: The company operates fast-casual restaurants that serve pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers among others.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

