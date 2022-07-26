Fast Casual Restaurants Market: Segmentation by product (North American, Italian, Mexican, and Others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

Technavio categorizes the global fast-casual restaurants market as a part of the global restaurants market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Fast Casual Restaurants Market throughout the forecast period.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Fast Casual Restaurants Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

The Fast Casual Restaurants Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Fast Casual Restaurants Market, including some the vendors such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerbert's Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, and McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC among others.

Product Insights and News

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.- The company offers subs, salads, and drinks for children and kids, and also provides catering services.

The company offers subs, salads, and drinks for children and kids, and also provides catering services. Five Guys Enterprises LLC- The company operates a fast-casual restaurant chain focused on hamburgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.

The company operates a fast-casual restaurant chain focused on hamburgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others. Godfathers Pizza Inc.- The company operates restaurants that offer pizzas, breadsticks, and chips, cookies, pasta, and has an extensive salad bar and buffet.

The Fast Casual Restaurants Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Click here for Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

The demand for innovation and personalization in food menus, as consumers now choose a combination of foods infused with fresh and robust flavors, is one of the major causes fueling the rise of the worldwide fast-casual restaurant sector. The expanding significance of nutrition, whether it be for a medical condition or dietary restriction, a food allergy, or a weight-loss plan, is the fundamental driving force behind personalization.

Another trend driving the market is the rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises.

Related Reports:

Specialty Coffee Shops Market by Type and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The specialty coffee shops' market share is expected to increase by USD 68.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.02%.

Take out Fried Chicken Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The take-out fried chicken market share is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 186.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.39 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 North American - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on North American - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on North American - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on North American - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on North American - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Italian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Italian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Italian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Italian - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Italian - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Mexican - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Mexican - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mexican - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mexican - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mexican - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Demand for innovation and customization in food menus

8.1.2 Increase in demand for gluten-free dining

8.1.3 Introduction of healthy meals in food menus

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Intense competition from quick-service restaurants

8.2.2 Adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines

8.2.3 Fluctuations in food commodities prices

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rise in popularity of Chef-driven fast casual restaurant franchises

8.4.2 Embracing technology

8.4.3 Rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 97: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 100: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Exhibit 101: Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Godfathers Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 104: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 105: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: Godfathers Pizza Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC

Exhibit 107: McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC - Overview

Exhibit 108: McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 109: McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Noodles and Co.

Exhibit 110: Noodles and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 111: Noodles and Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 112: Noodles and Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

Exhibit 113: Panda Restaurant Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 114: Panda Restaurant Group Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 115: Pan

