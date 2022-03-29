Fast Casual Restaurants Market Size to Grow by USD 150.10 billion | Demand for Innovation and Customization in Food Menus to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising demand for innovation and customization in food menus is one of the key drivers expected to influence the market positively during the forecast period. The demand for innovative and exotic flavored food is more prominent among millennials. In addition, they are looking for options to customize their food based on their calorie intake per day. The main impetus for customization is the growing importance of diet — whether it is a medical condition or nourishment confinement, a food allergy, or a weight-reduction plan.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The fast casual restaurants market report is segmented by Type (North American, Italian, Mexican, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North America type segment held the largest market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Fast-casual restaurants in the US include many healthy meal options in their menu to cater to the daily nutritional requirements of children and teenagers. Around one-third of children and teenagers in the US have sandwiches, burgers, or other quick-serve foods on a daily basis. About one-fifth of them obtain more than half of their daily diet requirements from these foods

Some Companies Mentioned·

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.



Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.



Noodles & Co.



Panda Restaurant Group Inc.



Potbelly Corp.



Shake Shack Inc.



YUM! Brands Inc.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 150.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Noodles & Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Cuisine Type

Market segments

Comparison by Cuisine Type

North American - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mexican - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Cuisine type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Godfather's Pizza Inc.

McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC

Noodles & Co.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

Potbelly Corp.

Shake Shack Inc.

The Wendy's Co.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio