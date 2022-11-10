Fast Casual Restaurants Market Size to Grow by USD 186.27 Bn, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Godfather's Pizza Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast casual restaurants market size is expected to grow by USD 186.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period. The fast casual restaurants market is driven by the demand for innovation and customization in food menus. In addition, the rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises will be a key trend in the market during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2022-2026

Major Fast Casual Restaurants Companies and their Offerings

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, tacos, sides, and drinks.

Godfather's Pizza Inc. - The company offers pizzas in sizes such as mini, individual, small, medium large, and jumbo.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc. - The company offers food where the menu is inspired by the flavors of Mandarin and Sichuan cuisines.

cuisines. Shake Shack Inc. - The company offers various types of snacks, including hot dogs, burgers, pizzas, pasta, and noodles.

The Wendy's Co. - The company offers hamburgers, chicken nuggets, salads, fries, drinks, croissants, and biscuits.

DICKEY'S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc.

Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop

EXKi SA

Famous Brands Ltd.

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

LYKE Kitchen

McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC

MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

Noodles & Co.

PORTILLOS Inc.

Potbelly Corp.

Smashburger Servicing LLC

Wingstop Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North American - size and forecast 2021-2026

Italian - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mexican - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Revenue-generating Product Segment

The North American segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Approximately one-third of children and teenagers in the US regularly consume burgers, sandwiches, or other quick-serve foods. Hence, fast-casual restaurants in the US are incorporating many healthy meal options, which will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Market Driver

The demand for innovation and customization in food menus is driving market growth. Customers prefer foods with new and varied flavors. They prefer the option to customize their menu choices according to their tastes. Thus, several vendors are offering innovative and customizable food menus to attract customers. With the rising demand for innovative and customizable foods, the global fast-casual restaurants market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 186.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.39 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEY'S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfather's Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles & Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendy's Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

