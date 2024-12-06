Fast Casual Restaurants Market to grow by USD 302.5 Billion (2024-2028), driven by demand for menu innovation and customization, with AI driving market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global fast casual restaurants market size is estimated to grow by USD 302.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Demand for innovation and customization in food menus is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in popularity of chef-driven fast casual restaurant franchises. However, intense competition from quick-service restaurants poses a challenge. Key market players include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc..

Global fast casual restaurants market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Channel (Dine-in and Takeaway), Product (North American, Italian, Mexican, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The chef-driven fast casual restaurant market is experiencing significant growth, with Chipotle Mexican Grill and Steve Ells often cited as pioneers. Millennials' foodie culture and tech-savvy, social media habits contribute to this trend. Chef-driven fast casuals offer high-quality food at fast casual prices, with a focus on efficiency and training. Professionally trained chefs provide innovative menus and proprietary recipes, appealing to taste- and health-conscious millennials. Consistency is crucial for success. Established chains like The Chickery, Slapfish, Bobby's Burger Palace, and Carla Hall's Southern Kitchen lead the way in North America. Global expansion by established chefs is expected to fuel further market growth.

Fast Casual Restaurants: Trends Shaping the Industry The Fast Casual Restaurant market is witnessing significant trends. Food offerings are shifting towards burger or sandwich, pizza or pasta, with an emphasis on high-quality ingredients, locally sourced produce, and fresh food. Culinary independence is a key driver, with many establishments offering organic food and ethnic-inspired dishes. Dine-in experiences are being complemented by takeaway services, with standalone and franchised restaurants adapting to the changing landscape. The Coronavirus outbreak has accelerated the adoption of online ordering systems, mobile apps, self-service kiosks, and delivery services. Chicken is a popular choice, with menu items expanding to include salads, sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and even alcoholic beverages. Fast food outlets are adding seating areas, Wi-Fi, and even cloud kitchens to enhance the customer experience. Internet penetration is driving third-party aggregated apps and online menu browsing. Automation is also playing a role, with many restaurants using self-service kiosks and delivery services to streamline operations and improve customer engagement. Panera Bread and other players are leading the way in this evolving market.

Market Challenges

Fast-casual restaurants are targeting millennials by offering healthier food options made from fresh ingredients, as this demographic prefers nutritious meals with fewer processed and artificial components. To cater to their customers' busy lifestyles, quick-service restaurants are also focusing on reducing ordering and payment time durations. On-the-go food has gained popularity in North America and is increasingly preferred in Asia and the Middle East due to hectic lifestyles and growing consumer purchasing power in developing economies like China and India . However, the increasing preference for quick-service restaurants could potentially impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, McDonald's has introduced nutritious offerings like Fruit n Yogurt Parfait and Garden Salad to attract health-conscious consumers and retain their existing customer base. The global quick-service and fast-casual restaurant market is expected to grow due to these trends, offering opportunities for businesses to cater to the rising demand for convenient, healthy food options.

and is increasingly preferred in and the due to hectic lifestyles and growing consumer purchasing power in developing economies like and . However, the increasing preference for quick-service restaurants could potentially impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, McDonald's has introduced nutritious offerings like Fruit n Yogurt Parfait and Garden Salad to attract health-conscious consumers and retain their existing customer base. The global quick-service and fast-casual restaurant market is expected to grow due to these trends, offering opportunities for businesses to cater to the rising demand for convenient, healthy food options. Fast Casual Restaurants face several challenges in today's Food Service Industry. Menu diversity, including Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps, Bowls, and Alcoholic Beverages, caters to various customer preferences. Seating areas and Wi-Fi are essential for Dine-in segments. Cloud kitchens and Online ordering, including Door-to-door delivery services, cater to Takeaway and Franchised segments. Customer engagement through Automation, Scheduling software, Digital inventory tracking, and Automated purchasing tools are crucial for Inventory management and Customer Satisfaction. Economic recession impacts Chicken segment and Premium product sales. Franchise opportunities in Quick Service Restaurants require careful planning. Challenges include Health consciousness among Millennials and Generation Z, Plant-based offerings, Sustainable food alternatives, and International flavors. Self-service and Fast-food locations require efficient operations. Food delivery services, Organic, natural, and clean-labeled foods add to the complexity. Culinary traditions and culinary innovation continue to shape the market.

Segment Overview

This fast casual restaurants market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Channel 1.1 Dine-in

1.2 Takeaway Product 2.1 North American

2.2 Italian

2.3 Mexican

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Dine-in- The global fast casual restaurants market is experiencing growth due to the increasing population of adults aged 25-49 years. This demographic prefers dining out for convenience, helping them maintain a work-life balance. Consumers seek menu flexibility and variety. Quick-service restaurant operators respond by offering multi-cuisine dishes, attracting customers and boosting sales. Vendors also provide promotional offers and discounts, enhancing customer experience and providing valuable customer feedback for future product development. These factors positively impact the eat-in service segment, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Fast casual restaurants offer a unique dining experience, blending the convenience of fast food with the quality and variety of a sit-down restaurant. Menus feature a range of options including salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bowls, often with international flavors and culinary traditions. Alcoholic beverages may also be available. Seating areas provide a comfortable space to enjoy your meal, and many locations offer Wi-Fi and self-service kiosks for added convenience. Premium products, fresh food, and high-quality ingredients are key, with an emphasis on health consciousness and catering to the preferences of millennials and Generation Z. Food delivery services have also become increasingly popular, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite fast-casual meals from the comfort of their own homes. Fast-food outlets continue to evolve, offering organic food, locally sourced produce, and fine dining options like ethnic-inspired dishes and Panera Bread's artisan breads and pastries.

Market Research Overview

Fast Casual Restaurants: A Thriving Market of Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps, Bowls, and More! The Fast Casual Restaurant market is a vibrant and ever-evolving segment of the Food Service Industry. This sector offers a diverse menu, including Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps, Bowls, and Alcoholic Beverages, catering to various dietary preferences and cultural palates. Fast Casual Restaurants provide a unique blend of Quick Service and Seating Areas, offering customers the convenience of Fast Food Outlets with the ambiance of a traditional Dine-In experience. Wi-Fi availability, Cloud Kitchens, Online Ordering, Delivery Services, and Customer Engagement tools add to the appeal. Franchise Opportunities, Scheduling Software, Digital Inventory Tracking, and Automated Purchasing Tools are essential elements of this market's infrastructure, ensuring efficient Inventory Management and high Customer Satisfaction. The Chicken segment, Dine-In segment, Takeaway segment, Franchised segment, and Standalone segment all contribute to the market's growth. Digital platforms, Plant-Based Offerings, and Sustainable Food Alternatives cater to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers, particularly Millennials and Generation Z. Fast-Food Locations, Self-Service, Premium Products, International Flavors, and Culinary Traditions continue to drive innovation in this sector. Organic, Natural, Clean-Labeled Foods, Burger or Sandwich, Pizza or Pasta, Dine-In, Takeaway, Standalone, Franchised, or Culinary Independence – the Fast Casual Restaurant market has something for everyone! However, the market faces challenges, such as Economic Recession, Coronavirus Outbreak, and the increasing dominance of Food Delivery Services. Adaptation to these changes through Online Ordering Systems, Mobile Apps, Self-Service Kiosks, and Door-to-door Delivery Services is crucial for survival and growth. Internet Penetration and Third-Party Aggregated Apps are transforming the way customers interact with Fast Casual Restaurants, making it essential for businesses to stay updated with the latest trends and technologies. In conclusion, the Fast Casual Restaurant market is a dynamic and exciting space, offering a wealth of opportunities for innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction. Whether you're a business owner, investor, or consumer, this sector is sure to provide an engaging and delicious experience!

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Channel

Dine-in



Takeaway

Product

North American



Italian



Mexican



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

