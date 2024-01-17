Fast-Casual Sushi Concept Yakumi Opens Outpost in LAX

Lee Maen and Philip Cummins, Founders of Innovative Dining Group and Creators of BOA Steakhouse, Katana, and Sushi Roku, Together with Crew's Hospitality and URW Brings Quick and High-Quality Sushi to Delta Airlines Terminal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakumi , Burbank's upscale fast-casual sushi concept opened in LAX's Delta Airlines Terminal on Saturday, January 6. Yakumi's first outpost in Burbank in the media capital of California set the bar for redefining affordable sushi with high-quality ingredients, the freshest fish, and easy-to-order combination boxes. Yakumi continues to expand at one of the country's largest airports through its exciting partnership with Crews Hospitality and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) leaders in introducing dynamic restaurant and retail concepts at airports.

Designed by PGAL architects, Yakumi LAX is nestled in the dining terrace of terminal 3 with shared seating of 178 seats across the food court. The menu consists of Yakumi's signature combos such as the light, classic, Yakumi, and Yakumi Plus which include starters like Seaweed Salad, Edamame, and Miso Soup; classic rolls including California and Spicy Tuna and sushi such as Yellowtail with Ponzu and chili Serrano and Salmon with Truffle Soy & Sesame Seeds. Additional selections include wine, beer, sake, and baked goods.

"We are thrilled to bring the culinary vision of Yakumi to the bustling gateway of LAX for travelers from every corner of the globe to indulge and experience what Yakumi has to offer. With each dish meticulously crafted, we continue to redefine what it means to dine at LAX and have a healthy option.", said Lee Maen, Founding Partner of Yakumi.

Travelers who are looking for a quick, affordable bite or sustenance without compromising quality and taste before their trips can head to Yakumi in the Delta Airlines Terminal for an array of fresh, protein-packed options. Yakumi's LAX outpost will be open for lunch and dinner daily. For more information, please visit: www.yakumi.com and follow @yakumilife on social media.

About Innovative Dining Group

Founded in 1997, Innovative Dining Group operates some of the most successful and legendary restaurants in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Newport Beach with further expansion to the Bay Area and Austin, Texas slated for 2024. All of IDG's venues reflect bold, modern interpretations of traditional concepts, reflective of the company's dynamic partners. Our chefs create menus with signature items that always land on the must-list in each market. IDG artfully combines exceptional cuisine with beautifully designed surroundings, resulting in restaurants just as popular today as when they first opened. For more information, please visit: www.innovativedining.com.

About Crews Hospitality

Crews Hospitality (Crews) has been an innovator of hospitality experiences since opening its first location in 1972. As an ACDBE Prime Operator, Crews currently operates 35+ award winning food & beverage and retail locations in four (4) major US airports. Crews operates retail, specialty retail and a full portfolio of food & beverage locations (i.e. Coffee, QSR, Bar, Grab & Go, Casual Dining, Confectionary Kitchen). Crews' success transpires through the company's core tenants of partnership, operational excellence, innovation, and integrity. Although the Crews family has been in business for nearly 50 years, the company's focus on the professional and personal development of Crews team members instills the entrepreneurial spirit at every level, creating a recipe for success for Crews, our partners, and guests alike. www.crews1972.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer, and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 78 shopping centers in 12 countries, including 45 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centers attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in

Paris, and a €3 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Currently, its €52 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2022). URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places 2030 agenda, which strives to make a positive environmental, social, and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates. URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's. For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Media Requests:

JS2 PR [email protected]

Christina Gilmour - 909.214.5874

Justine Cacdac - 408.830.4959

SOURCE Innovative Dining Group