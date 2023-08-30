Fast Company Honors Pocketnest with Top Accolades

Fintech featured in FastCo's Innovation by Design Award with Capital One and Visa

DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketnest, the female-founded financial wellness platform, is named an honorable mention in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

The fintech earns top accolades in the 2023 award's finance category alongside four other financial services and tools, including winner Capital One and finalist Visa. Pocketnest earned the exclusive mention for its human-centered design that helps people manage their money.

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief, Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

Built on behavioral science and psychology, Pocketnest coaches users through 10 themes of financial wellness. Its gamified, almost-addictive approach draws users into the app to keep their financial plan up to date—in three minutes a week. With 44 enterprise customers—and counting—the fintech licenses its white-labeled fintech software to financial institutions to generate qualified leads and identify an average of $575 million in cross-sell revenue for each institution; it also licenses to employee wellness programs to amplify recruitment, productivity, and retention.

"Everyone deserves access to financial wellness, and our industry craves scrappy innovations and insights to reach the masses," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder, Pocketnest. "We developed Pocketnest to help real people—not just the wealthy—achieve financial wellness through more authentic and valuable connections with their financial institutions."

The Fast Company Innovation by Design Award honors the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Pocketnest, Inc.™ is a Google-accelerated financial wellness app that coaches users through 10 themes of financial wellness. The platform helps users identify and fill gaps in their plans, while identifying cross-sell opportunities for the financial institutions they license to like banks, credit unions, investment advisors, 401k plan sponsors; and employee wellness programs . Launched in 2019, the fintech is recognized as one of the world's most innovative startups .

