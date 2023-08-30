Fast Company Honors Pocketnest with Top Accolades

News provided by

Pocketnest

30 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Fintech featured in FastCo's Innovation by Design Award with Capital One and Visa

DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketnest, the female-founded financial wellness platform, is named an honorable mention in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

The fintech earns top accolades in the 2023 award's finance category alongside four other financial services and tools, including winner Capital One and finalist Visa. Pocketnest earned the exclusive mention for its human-centered design that helps people manage their money.

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief, Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

Built on behavioral science and psychology, Pocketnest coaches users through 10 themes of financial wellness. Its gamified, almost-addictive approach draws users into the app to keep their financial plan up to date—in three minutes a week. With 44 enterprise customers—and counting—the fintech licenses its white-labeled fintech software to financial institutions to generate qualified leads and identify an average of $575 million in cross-sell revenue for each institution; it also licenses to employee wellness programs to amplify recruitment, productivity, and retention.

"Everyone deserves access to financial wellness, and our industry craves scrappy innovations and insights to reach the masses," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder, Pocketnest. "We developed Pocketnest to help real people—not just the wealthy—achieve financial wellness through more authentic and valuable connections with their financial institutions."

The Fast Company Innovation by Design Award honors the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Read more about the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards.

Pocketnest, Inc. is a Google-accelerated financial wellness app that coaches users through 10 themes of financial wellness. The platform helps users identify and fill gaps in their plans, while identifying cross-sell opportunities for the financial institutions they license to like banks, credit unions, investment advisors, 401k plan sponsors; and employee wellness programs. Launched in 2019, the fintech is recognized as one of the world's most innovative startups.

SOURCE Pocketnest

Also from this source

Pocketnest Launches Tool for Independent Practices

Pocketnest Woos GenZ to Financial Planning

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.