Fast Company Honors Thrivent with Coveted Brands That Matter Recognition

Earning a spot on this year's list underscores Thrivent's unique purpose and impact across local communities.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Fast Company selects a few companies for its highly-anticipated Brands That Matter list. Thrivent was chosen out of more than 1,000 applicants and joins the list with some of the world's most renowned brands – including the NFL, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Bombas. Thrivent was named to the Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business Category, which reflects companies with a deep history of demonstrating outstanding cultural relevance, ingenuity and business impact.

Thrivent named a Brand That Matters by Fast Company

"We like to call ourselves the original purpose-based company. Thrivent was founded more than a century ago - and today we serve over two million clients nationwide and manage more than $170 billion in assets," said Thrivent's Chief Growth and Generosity Officer Carolyn Sakstrup. "Every year we help raise and donate hundreds of millions of dollars and coordinate millions of volunteer hours to support the causes that inspire our clients. Our unique structure, which amplifies the generosity of clients, their communities and our workforce, is one of the reasons we were named a Brand That Matters."

Thrivent's submission highlighted its unique structure, legacy of inspiring generosity, and innovative partnerships. Thrivent has a rich history of strong financial performance and has created an innovative approach to connecting with existing and new clients while transforming for the future.

In 2023 alone, Thrivent and its clients raised and donated $306 million to causes across the country and volunteered 14 million hours.

to causes across the country and volunteered 14 million hours. In 2024, Thrivent partnered with the Minnesota Twins to launch one of Major League Baseball's most unique philanthropy initiatives (At Bat for Impact).

Thrivent also collaborated with the Vatican Museums to bring a rare art exhibition to the U.S. for the first time.

Thrivent's financial strength is also shared with its clients. In 2025, Thrivent will provide an all-time high of $564 million in dividend payments and policy enhancements to clients. This will mark a three-year streak of delivering record-breaking payouts to clients.

Details about Fast Company's Brands That Matter, and the 2024 winners can be found here.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs online and through financial advisors and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $179 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/23). Thrivent carries ratings from independent rating agencies which demonstrate the strength and stability of the organization, including an A++ rating from AM Best; an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service; and an AA+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Ratings are based on Thrivent's financial strength and claims-paying ability, but do not apply to investment product performance. For information on these ratings, visit the rating agency's website. Dividends are not guaranteed. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Fast Company's Brands That Matter

Over 1,000 entries for the 2024 Fast Company Brands that Matter Award were submitted via Fastcompany.com between May 3 and June 14, 2024, which included an application fee. Responses to application questions were based on each brand's actions during the previous 12 months. A Fast Company panel of writers and editors with expertise in each of the 30 award categories and industries reviewed applications through a first round of judging, then had a period of discussion and debate to create shortlists for each category and ultimately determine which brands made the final list. Brands were judged on three themes to ultimately find the best examples of what all brands should aspire to be, including cultural relevance, ingenuity and business impact. There were 119 winners notified on August 15, 2024. Thrivent was recognized as an honoree in the Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business category and did not play a role in determining the winners.

