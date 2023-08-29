Fast Company Innovation Festival Announces Additional Headliners Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Tracee Ellis Ross

News provided by

Fast Company

29 Aug, 2023, 08:03 ET

In its 9th year, the Festival brings together thousands of the most innovative thinkers from the worlds of business, tech, culture, design, and entertainment

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fast Company Innovation Festival is announcing additional speakers including Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Christy Turlington, Tracee Ellis Ross, and top executives from Ikea, Gap, Clare V, and the hotly anticipated AI startup Humane. The Festival will also host its first-ever film screening—an advance preview of Dumb Money, the story of the GameStop short squeeze—followed by a conversation with the film's writers.

New Festival Headliners include:

  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Founder and CEO, Pattern Beauty
  • Gabrielle Union, Cofounder, Proudly
  • Dwyane Wade, Cofounder, Proudly
  • Imran Chaudhri, Cofounder, Humane
  • Jesper Brodin, CEO, The Ingka Group (Ikea)
  • Richard Dickson, President and CEO, Gap Inc.
  • Christy Turlington, Founder, Every Mother Counts
  • Clare Vivier, Founder and CEO, Clare V
  • Lauren Schuker Blum, writer, Dumb Money
  • Rebecca Angelo, writer, Dumb Money

These new speakers join a roster that includes Michelle Yeoh, Oscar-Winning Actress and Producer; Ryan Gellert, CEO, Patagonia; Pinky Cole, Founder and CEO, Slutty Vegan; Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind; Jason Blum, Founder and CEO, Blumhouse; Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group; John Stankey, CEO, AT&T; Caroline A. Wanga, President and CEO, Essence Ventures; Lidiane Jones, CEO, Slack; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon, and many others.

Attendees with All-Access passes will also gain access to "Fast Tracks"—Fast Company's unique take on field trips—and be granted access to an inside look at New York City's most innovative companies. Each visit will be hosted by company leaders at their offices, studios, and workspaces. Wieden+Kennedy, Fanatics, the Morgan Library, Soho House, Mastercard, General Catalyst, and Giant Spoon are just a few of the dozens of this year's Fast Tracks.

Festival attendees will have a chance to participate in the programming themselves via "The Innovation Diaries: What's the Story of Your Creative Breakthrough?" Guests will be invited to share their stories of innovative breakthroughs on stage. The Fast Company production team will record these moments and turn the highlights into a podcast.

Fast Company is proud to acknowledge a roster of 19 sponsors for this year's Innovation Festival—a record number in the nine-year history of the event. Our partners will be taking part in thought-leadership panels, custom workshops, and on-site activations. Participating sponsors include 3MAssemblyCapital One, Convene, DOW, Ecolab, Expedia Group, GS1 US, Guardant Health, IBM, Janus Henderson Investors, Kenvue, Orangetheory, Pfizer, Publicis Sapient, Purdue University, SHVO, Visa, and VSP Global Innovation Center. Capital One returns for the second year in a row as the sponsor of the Main Stage. Thanks to Ecolab's Innovation Festival sponsorship, Climate Vault will neutralize 500+ metric tons of carbon emissions produced by the 2023 Innovation Festival from the atmosphere. And, once again, Convene is the official Venue Partner of the Festival.

TICKETS

The Fast Company Innovation Festival is open to credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact: [email protected]

To see the full schedule and register for the festival, visit: events.fastcompany.com/innovationfestival23 

And make sure to follow news and updates via social:
@fastcompany and #FCFESTIVAL|

ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Fast Company

Also from this source

Fast Company and Elevation Barn Announce Partnership to Offer Professional & Personal Development for Business Leaders Worldwide

Fast Company Announces 9th Annual Innovation Festival

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.