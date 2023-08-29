Fast Company Innovation Festival Announces Additional Headliners Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Tracee Ellis Ross

In its 9th year, the Festival brings together thousands of the most innovative thinkers from the worlds of business, tech, culture, design, and entertainment

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fast Company Innovation Festival is announcing additional speakers including Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Christy Turlington, Tracee Ellis Ross, and top executives from Ikea, Gap, Clare V, and the hotly anticipated AI startup Humane. The Festival will also host its first-ever film screening—an advance preview of Dumb Money, the story of the GameStop short squeeze—followed by a conversation with the film's writers.

New Festival Headliners include:

Tracee Ellis Ross , Founder and CEO, Pattern Beauty

Gabrielle Union , Cofounder, Proudly

Dwyane Wade , Cofounder, Proudly

Imran Chaudhri , Cofounder, Humane

Jesper Brodin , CEO, The Ingka Group (Ikea)

Richard Dickson, President and CEO, Gap Inc.

Christy Turlington, Founder, Every Mother Counts

Clare Vivier , Founder and CEO, Clare V

Lauren Schuker Blum, writer, Dumb Money

Rebecca Angelo , writer, Dumb Money

These new speakers join a roster that includes Michelle Yeoh, Oscar-Winning Actress and Producer; Ryan Gellert, CEO, Patagonia; Pinky Cole, Founder and CEO, Slutty Vegan; Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind; Jason Blum, Founder and CEO, Blumhouse; Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group; John Stankey, CEO, AT&T; Caroline A. Wanga, President and CEO, Essence Ventures; Lidiane Jones, CEO, Slack; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon, and many others.

Attendees with All-Access passes will also gain access to "Fast Tracks"—Fast Company's unique take on field trips—and be granted access to an inside look at New York City's most innovative companies. Each visit will be hosted by company leaders at their offices, studios, and workspaces. Wieden+Kennedy, Fanatics, the Morgan Library, Soho House, Mastercard, General Catalyst, and Giant Spoon are just a few of the dozens of this year's Fast Tracks.

Festival attendees will have a chance to participate in the programming themselves via "The Innovation Diaries: What's the Story of Your Creative Breakthrough?" Guests will be invited to share their stories of innovative breakthroughs on stage. The Fast Company production team will record these moments and turn the highlights into a podcast.

Fast Company is proud to acknowledge a roster of 19 sponsors for this year's Innovation Festival—a record number in the nine-year history of the event. Our partners will be taking part in thought-leadership panels, custom workshops, and on-site activations. Participating sponsors include 3M, Assembly, Capital One, Convene, DOW, Ecolab, Expedia Group, GS1 US, Guardant Health, IBM, Janus Henderson Investors, Kenvue, Orangetheory, Pfizer, Publicis Sapient, Purdue University, SHVO, Visa, and VSP Global Innovation Center. Capital One returns for the second year in a row as the sponsor of the Main Stage. Thanks to Ecolab's Innovation Festival sponsorship, Climate Vault will neutralize 500+ metric tons of carbon emissions produced by the 2023 Innovation Festival from the atmosphere. And, once again, Convene is the official Venue Partner of the Festival.

TICKETS

The Fast Company Innovation Festival is open to credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact: [email protected]

To see the full schedule and register for the festival, visit: events.fastcompany.com/innovationfestival23

