Fast Company Names Africa Improved Foods & DSM-Niaga Carpeting Finalists For 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards

Africa Improved Foods is an organization founded by DSM, with additional investment from IFC, CDC UK and FMO currently operating in Kigali, Rwanda in partnership with the government of Rwanda to address malnutrition by manufacturing enhanced nutritious foods for vulnerable groups including the rural poor in Rwanda and the East Africa region.

DSM-Niaga is the world's first 100 percent recyclable carpet. After diapers, carpeting is the second largest item in U.S. landfills. DSM partnered with Niaga to reimagine the way carpet is created and enable the manufacture of carpets that minimize the industry's impact on the planet.

"At DSM, we believe we also have a responsibility to the planet and society to make the world cleaner and the food healthier," said Hugh Welsh, President of DSM North America. "I am incredibly proud of the DSM teams for their innovative work and living up to our shared corporate values—these awards are a recognition of their accomplishments."

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards honor businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that offer innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges facing humanity. This year, judges evaluated more than 1,300 entries in 12 categories, from Food to Energy to Developing World Technology.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

