Fast Company Names Compology to its List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Compology, the leading sustainable waste metering company, announced that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in the Social Good category for 2022. This award highlights Compology's technology that is changing the way companies and governments manage their waste to reduce landfill-associated greenhouse gas emissions and improve recycling rates while saving money.

Each year, Fast Company's editors and writers seek out organizations that are continuously improving their industry and inspiring others along the way. Past companies named to the World's Most Innovative Companies list include SpaceX, Canva, Ben & Jerry's, and Tesla. Compology was chosen as a result of its work with cities and companies across the country to improve waste management sustainability and efficiency. Compology's technology leverages AI-powered cameras to track dumpster fill levels, analyze contents, identify contaminants, and enable accurate and consistent waste generation, recycling, and emissions reporting. This has allowed cities like Miami, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C. and Fortune 500 companies including McDonald's, Nordstrom, Google, and Apple to improve recycling rates, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve ESG reporting, and cut costs. In 2021, Compology was recognized as a B Corp for meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accounting.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

"By bringing data and actionable insights to waste management, we help both governments and companies do well while doing good," said Jason Gates, CEO of Compology. "Landfills are the third-largest source of US methane emissions, but you can't reduce what you don't measure. We're thrilled Fast Company recognized the power of waste metering technology to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and more sustainably manage waste and recycling while driving efficient spending."

About Compology:

As the leading provider of smart camera and artificial intelligence solutions in waste and transportation, Compology helps move the world's raw material, finished goods and waste with the smallest footprint possible. Compology, a certified B Corporation headquartered in San Francisco, delivers unprecedented visibility to both the waste and trucking industries, serving some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, property management firms, waste hauling and trucking companies, waste brokers and services providers and cities and universities. Each industry uniquely applies Compology's core data points—fullness, content, location and activity—to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Visit www.compology.com for more information.

