Fast Company Names Goodby Silverstein & Partners the World's Most Innovative Ad Agency

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The publication ranked GS&P number one on its list of the most innovative companies in the advertising sector.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive; they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"2020 was about penetrating culture on the biggest stages while unapologetically taking on the most controversial issues facing the world today," said Margaret Johnson, CCO and partner at GS&P. "Innovation is at the heart of what we do as an agency, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized among Fast Company's list of innovative companies."

In naming GS&P, Fast Company highlighted the company's ability to creatively balance high-profile work. GS&P had four Super Bowl ads in 2020, for Doritos, Cheetos, Pepsi, and SodaStream, and an epic Xfinity holiday ad featuring Steve Carell, as well as culturally penetrating moments such as "Not a Gun" and "Vote for Them" for the Courageous Conversation Global Foundation. "Not a Gun" brought awareness to the fact that Black people are three times more likely than white people to be killed by police by swapping out harmless candy with guns in the hands of a Black person. And "Vote for Them" created election signs that replaced presidential candidates' names with the names of victims of police brutality to remind people that beyond voting for a presidential candidate, citizens' votes could change policies that save people's lives.

GS&P's diversity of leadership, of which half of its partners and 73 percent of its department heads are women, as well as its business resilience and internal innovation were also key ingredients to its number-one spot on the list. In 2020, GS&P won 14 new pieces of business and maintained 100 percent of its clients, benefitting from its investment in increasingly sophisticated in-house offerings such as Brand Camp (a month-long strategic sprint), Elevel (in-house production) and GS&P Labs (the agency's innovation and engineering offering). GS&P Labs created such hits as a partnership with the Sway dance app that was timed with the release of its Doritos Super Bowl ad, in which artificial intelligence empowered consumers to dance like Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott from the spot, and the "Respond2Racism" First-Responder Twitter bot, which responds to hateful tweets against the Asian community with videos that educate perpetrators and uplift Asian frontline workers.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) is an internationally awarded creative company whose mission, "Mass Intimacy," is to create experiences that reach millions and even billions but seem to speak to all of us individually. Named Campaign's 2020 Agency of the Year, GS&P has created commercials and digital experiences for BMW, HP, Pepsi, Sam Adams, Truly, Frito-Lay, Comcast, E*TRADE, the New Yorker magazine, Adobe, and "got milk?" They are also well-known for artistic installations, such as the Dalí Museum's Dalí Lives, which brought artist Salvador Dalí back to life via deepfake technology; the Cheetos Vision app, which debuted at SXSW and used augmented reality to turn your world into Cheetos; and Lessons in Herstory, an app that harnesses artificial intelligence to add women to school history books.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company, along with our sister publication Inc., is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

