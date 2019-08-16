Fast Company Names Jiang Bin, VP at iQIYI, as One of China’s 100 Most Creative People in Business 2019

Fast Company selected Jiang due to his accomplishments and contributions to China's entertainment industry. Over the past year, he has produced many culturally-significant online programs which have played an influential role in shaping not only the Chinese entertainment industry, but also China's youth and pop culture. At iQIYI, Jiang created multiple hit variety shows including Idol Producer, Qing Chun You Ni, I Actor and I Supermodel. Since their release, these shows have become known to the industry and public as successful platforms that cultivate promising talents and foster pop culture trends.

"I am honored to be recognized by the prestigious Fast Company as an innovative leader in China's entertainment industry," said Jiang. "Not only has iQIYI's innovation in content creation and technology application enabled itself to become a market-leading figure, but it also has played a monumental role in spurring the development of the entire Chinese entertainment industry. As we lead the transformation of China's entertainment industry, we strive to revolutionize the way China's youth and consumers perceive entertainment."

As an entertainment company that attaches great importance to innovation and technology, iQIYI is committed to incorporating both elements to all aspects in its productions. Under this commitment, the Company has steered its focus to large scale online dramas and variety shows, created a favorable environment for paid content, as well as released pioneering industry standards such as the Interactive Video Guideline and the Revenue-Sharing Content Production Model, which have been widely adopted by the entertainment industry in China. These market leading achievements have led iQIYI to be recognized by Fast Company multiple times, including as one of China's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2017 and for the 2018 China Innovation by Design Awards.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

