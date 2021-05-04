Fast Company Names nference as 2021 World Changing Ideas Finalist in AI and Data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nference , the AI-driven health technology company, today announced that it has been named as a finalist in the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards in the AI and Data category for its flagship software, nferX® . The World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

"We are honored that Fast Company has recognized the value of our efforts to make biomedical knowledge computable, especially when so much of our focus in the past year has been on using our technology to deepen understanding of the COVID-19 virus," said Dr. Venky Soundararajan, co-founder and chief scientific officer of nference. "We look forward to continuing advances in the ways artificial intelligence can aid researchers and clinicians to uncover novel medical insights that fuel a quantum leap in our capacity to diagnose, treat, and even prevent disease."

Through its powerful augmented intelligence software nferX, nference is transforming health care by automating rapid synthesis of the world's untapped biomedical information, including patient health records, scientific papers and genomic databases, much of which exists in unstructured, siloed and incompatible forms and has previously only been accessible through slow, manual curation.

Mayo Clinic chose nference as its partner to accelerate drug discovery and development across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem, giving nference an opportunity to synthesize more than 100 years of institutional knowledge. By triangulating across these and other forms of biomedical knowledge, nference scientists are able to identify patterns, causality, and opportunities to diagnose and treat diseases far more quickly than in the past. nference AI-enabled algorithms deliver the company's biopharmaceutical partners on-demand answers to specific and meaningful questions, empowering them to solve major challenges in drug discovery, while accelerating clinical trials and ensuring regulatory compliance.

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards finalists were selected by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters from more than 4,000 entries across numerous industries and sectors — the most in the awards' history.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

"Everyone at nference is aware of the importance of our work during this difficult time, and we are very proud of the contributions each has made. Our mix of seasoned computer scientists, trained physicians, and leading research biologists are more excited than ever to keep pushing medical understanding forward," said Mr. Soundararajan.

About nference

Through its powerful augmented intelligence software nferX®, nference is transforming health care by making biomedical knowledge computable. Its partnership with Mayo Clinic has given nference an opportunity to synthesize more than 100 years of institutional knowledge, producing real-world evidence in real time by converting large amounts of data into deep insights to advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. nference is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit us at nference.ai.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all. World Changing Ideas Awards winners and finalists will be featured in the Fast Company Summer 2021 issue, available on newsstands May 10th.

