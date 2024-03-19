FAST COMPANY NAMES ZGF ONE OF ITS MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES OF 2024

ZGF honored as a Most Innovative Company for the second consecutive year

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company, the world's leading business media brand, today announced ZGF as one of its Most Innovative Companies in their 2024 ranking. The sought-after honor is the definitive recognition of organizations that are transforming industries and positively shaping society.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for the second year in a row," said Sharron van der Meulen , Managing Partner of ZGF. "This distinction represents the cumulative impact of decades of work towards ZGF's goal: designing a more sustainable and equitable world."

In 2023, Fast Company recognized ZGF's excellence in sustainability with a spotlight on the world's first developer-driven Living Building . Today, the firm is building on its history of innovative and sustainable solutions, opening the largest all-electric, zero carbon building complex in the U.S. in 2024.

ZGF's work continues to be deeply rooted in community and design solutions that ensure shared prosperity for all, exemplified by long-standing projects with beloved institutions such as the California Science Center and Portland International Airport . Later this year, the firm will unveil a soaring new terminal at Portland International Airport. The terminal will be the largest locally and sustainably sourced timber project of its kind, with 100% of the wood from its 9-acre roof sourced from landowners within 300 miles.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. The roster provides a firsthand look at the efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy who aspire to push society forward.

To see the full list visit: The 10 most innovative companies in architecture for 2024 (fastcompany.com).

For more information, project images or interviews: [email protected] .

About ZGF

Climate, context, and community are elemental to every project across ZGF's diverse portfolio of work. Evolving from one office with strong regional roots in the Pacific Northwest to a global firm of 750+ with seven offices across North America, the firm's national reputation was honored with the American Institute of Architects' Architecture Firm Award, recognizing the firm's "high standards, humanistic concerns, and unique ability to capture the spirit of a place and the aspirations of its inhabitants." To learn more visit www.zgf.com .

SOURCE ZGF