Fast Company Partners with ResiClub to Bring Readers Comprehensive Coverage of the U.S. Housing Sector

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company, the leading business and innovation media brand, has announced a strategic partnership with ResiClub, a new online platform dedicated to in-depth tracking, reporting, and analysis of the U.S. housing market. The partnership will offer indispensable resources for both industry professionals and everyday Americans looking to navigate the complexities of today's housing market. This collaboration will provide comprehensive coverage and insights into the U.S. housing sector, with a particular focus on U.S. homebuilders, institutional homebuyers, proptech startups, and regional housing data.

"As the housing market continues to evolve and adapt to changing economic conditions, it is crucial for industry professionals to have access to reliable information and expert analysis," says Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. "Fast Company recognizes this need and is thrilled to be partnering with ResiClub to deliver high-quality content that empowers readers to make informed decisions."

Through this partnership, Fast Company will leverage ResiClub editor Lance Lambert's latest trends to produce in-depth articles, interviews, and features. Lambert, the former real estate editor of Fortune magazine, has solidified his reputation as the nation's foremost data journalist and residential real estate expert, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this endeavor.

"The U.S. housing market is undergoing profound changes, and our mission is to be at the forefront of providing insights and information to help people make better decisions," says Lance Lambert, editor at ResiClub. "We believe this is a pivotal moment for the U.S. housing sector, and our team is here to guide the people through it."

ResiClub was founded in 2023 by Lambert and entrepreneur and technology investor Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano. Pomp's passion for providing finance, entrepreneurship, and economic literacy mixed with Lambert's in-depth research aligns with Fast Company's dedication to groundbreaking reporting.

Fast Company and ResiClub are excited to provide readers with the tools and information they need to thrive in the dynamic world of real estate. Visit Fastcompany.com to gain valuable insights into the strategies and innovations driving the industry forward.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

ABOUT RESICLUB

ResiClub is an online platform that provides comprehensive resources for real-estate professionals and investors. With its extensive database of housing market data, ResiClub offers valuable insights and analysis to help individuals make informed decisions in the real estate market.

