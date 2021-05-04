Fast Company Recognizes Back To The Roots' 100% USA Grown Seed Launch As One Of 2021's World Changing Ideas

With the launch of the first national 100% USA grown organic seed brand, Back to the Roots, America's number one organic gardening company, is leading the gardening industry in helping uplift American farmers who have been long overlooked by the seed industry. Now more important than ever is Back to the Roots' innovative new approach to highlighting, celebrating and sourcing from the farmers who feed us.

Co-founders and co-CEOs of Back to the Roots Nikhil Arora & Alejandro Velez say, "As our generation gets into the garden, we don't just want to grow, but we want to grow in a way that matches our values around sustainability & transparency. That's why launching an organic seed line focused on supporting the incredible organic farmers around the country was so important to us. And we're so grateful for our whole community - customers, partners, and most importantly farmers - who are helping our team get closer each day to the vision of getting an organic garden in every home & classroom around the country!"

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

Available at The Home Depot and BacktotheRoots.com, customers can shop over 92 varieties of 100% USA grown, organic, and non-GMO fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Back to the Roots seeds compliment the rest of the brand's full line of organic gardening products, including grow kits, raised beds, soils, and live plants. Please visit www.BacktotheRoots.com for more information.

