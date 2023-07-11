Fast Company Selects DPR Construction as a Best Workplace for Innovators

Honor highlights top contractor's efforts to empower its employees to revolutionize the industry through new processes and technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, which exists to build great things as one of the nation's top technical builders, has been included at #40 on Fast Company's 2023 list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. This prestigious recognition celebrates organizations going above and beyond to cultivate cultures focused on modernization and forward-thinking from all corners of their business that make a critical difference in society.

This year marks the first time DPR has been awarded this honor as the company continues to explore, create and implement new processes and tech tools to increase efficiency in project delivery and improve safety for construction workers. Armed with a specialized innovation-focused team, a robust R&D process and its venture arm WND Ventures, DPR boasts a creative mindset backed with strong resources and processes to help bring ideas to life. 

"Ever Forward is one of our core values and this recognition is the result of the thousands of DPR employees from offices to job sites living that value every day," said DPR CEO George Pfeffer. "We've seen our teams and individuals do amazing things to create new ways of working. We believe as long as we focus on building and maintaining our culture, we will have a work environment that lets great ideas take flight, especially as we focus on what is right, rather than who is right." 

Delivering the most value for customers as a builder requires embracing new technologies that can make work more efficient and safer. Sometimes, these innovations come from technology companies who partner with construction companies, but often, they're homegrown — ideas that come directly from DPR team members. The Scotty Sleeve, for example, is a more affordable, wedge-shaped temporary concrete pipe sleeve that does not require covers, barricades or robust formwork of the traditional building process that was fully brought to life by one of the firm's very own.

"From how we identify problems to solve to our robust R&D program to how we pilot new ideas and what we invest in, every part of our approach helps our employees drive the way to more efficient construction practices," said Tim Gaylord, DPR's innovation leader. "When we pair our people with the right partners, we have seen we can make amazing things happen."

Explore more about how DPR and its employees innovate here

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

About DPR Construction
DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from, DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

