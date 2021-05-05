Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards Distinguishes IDX Privacy with Honorable Mention in Apps Category

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, the leading consumer privacy platform and data breach services provider, announced the mobile app of its flagship product, IDX Privacy, has received an honorable mention in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards. The mobile app was first launched in Apple and Google Play stores in December 2020.

Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality. With the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and consumer privacy issues being exacerbated with privacy threats and concerns, IDX Privacy became a critical technological solution to enable users to protect themselves against expanding privacy risks.

"We couldn't be more excited to have IDX Privacy's mobile app honored in the Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. This designation validates the hard work the IDX team has put in to reduce privacy risks and create a simple, user-friendly app that can protect individuals and businesses, as well as their customers, members, employees, and more," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "I'm proud of our team and look forward to the road ahead for our products and services; we're just getting started!"

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions, across 34 categories – with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of preeminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," said Stephanie Mehta, editor in chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

To learn more about or purchase IDX Privacy, visit the IDX website.

About IDX:

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors chooses winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all. Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.

