Fast Company's 9th Annual Innovation Festival Spotlights Leaders, Visionaries, and Future-Shapers from Around the World

Speakers include top executives from Netflix, Patagonia, Google DeepMind, Slack, Airbnb, Moderna, NBCUniversal, and more, as well as celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Christy Turlington Burns, Halle Berry, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival will take place September 18-21 in New York City at Convene (225 Liberty Street). The festival brings together thousands of the most innovative thinkers from the worlds of business, tech, culture, design, and entertainment. This year the event will host its first-ever film screening—an advance preview of Dumb Money, the story of the GameStop short squeeze—followed by a conversation with the film's writers. And each evening, attendees will celebrate at cocktail parties built around Fast Company's recognition programs: Best Workplaces for Innovators, Brands That Matter, and Innovation by Design.

FESTIVAL HEADLINERS INCLUDE:

Tracee Ellis Ross , Founder and CEO, Pattern Beauty

Founder and CEO, Pattern Beauty Ryan Gellert , CEO, Patagonia

CEO, Patagonia Stéphane Bancel , CEO, Moderna

, CEO, Moderna Halle Berry , Actor and Chief Communications Officer, Pendulum

Actor and Chief Communications Officer, Pendulum Brian Chesky , Cofounder and CEO, Airbnb

, Cofounder and CEO, Airbnb Jason Blum , Founder and CEO, Blumhouse

Founder and CEO, Blumhouse Donna Langley , Chairman and Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group

, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group Gabrielle Union-Wade , Cofounder, Proudly

Cofounder, Proudly Dwyane Wade , Cofounder, Proudly

Cofounder, Proudly John Stankey , CEO, AT&T

, CEO, AT&T Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon

Chairman and CEO, Verizon Lidiane Jones , CEO, Slack

CEO, Slack Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind

CEO, Google DeepMind Jesper Brodin , CEO, The Ingka Group (Ikea)

CEO, The Ingka Group (Ikea) Bela Bajaria , Chief Content Officer, Netflix

Chief Content Officer, Netflix Caroline A. Wanga , President and CEO, Essence Ventures

President and CEO, Christy Turlington Burns , Founder, Every Mother Counts

Founder, Every Mother Counts Clare Vivier , Founder and CEO, Clare V

Founder and CEO, Clare V Pinky Cole , Founder and CEO, Slutty Vegan

In addition to headline programming featuring insightful conversations with the leaders of the world's largest and most influential companies, attendees with All-Access passes will gain access to "Fast Tracks"—Fast Company's unique take on field trips—and be granted inside looks at New York City's most innovative companies. Each visit will be hosted by company leaders at their offices, studios, and workspaces. Diane von Furstenberg, Wieden+Kennedy, Fanatics, the Morgan Library and Museum, Soho House, Mastercard, General Catalyst, and Giant Spoon are just a few of this year's 50+ Fast Tracks.

The Innovation Festival's dinner series— The Taste of Innovation —will take place at four of New York's best and most popular restaurants: SAGA, Le Bernardin, Scarpetta, and Tacombi. Guests will dine alongside Fast Company editorial staff and connect with fellow Festival guests at each of these showcase experiences. (The Taste of Innovation events are sold separately.)

Festival attendees will have a chance to participate in the programming themselves via "The Innovation Diaries: What's the Story of Your Creative Breakthrough?" Guests will be invited to share their stories of innovative breakthroughs on stage. The Fast Company production team will record these moments and turn the highlights into a podcast.

MORE SPEAKERS:

Harvey Mason Jr. , CEO, The Recording Academy

, CEO, The Recording Academy Al Harrington , 16-Year NBA Veteran and CEO, Viola Brands

, 16-Year NBA Veteran and CEO, Lauren Schuker Blum , Writer and Executive Producer, Dumb Money

Writer and Executive Producer, Rebecca Angelo , Writer and Executive Producer, Dumb Money

Writer and Executive Producer, Gretchen Carlson , former Fox News host and co-founder, Lift Our Voices

former Fox News host and co-founder, Lift Our Voices Darcy Penick , President, Bergdorf Goodman; Head of NMG Product and Technology, Neiman Marcus Group

, President, Bergdorf Goodman; Head of NMG Product and Technology, Neiman Marcus Group Katie Sturino , Body Acceptance Advocate and Founder, Megababe

, Body Acceptance Advocate and Founder, Megababe Chris Nassetta , President and CEO, Hilton

, President and CEO, Hilton Ray Dalio , Founder, Chief Investment Officer Mentor, and Member of the Bridgewater Board

, Founder, Chief Investment Officer Mentor, and Member of the Board Thai Randolph , CEO, Hartbeat

, CEO, Hartbeat Daniel Weissland , President, Audi of America

, President, Audi of America Morgan McGuire , Chief Scientist, Roblox

, Chief Scientist, Roblox Adam Sharp , President and CEO, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

, President and CEO, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Bill Kramer , CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

, CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Heather Hitchens , President and CEO, American Theatre Wing

, President and CEO, American Theatre Wing Joon Silverstein , SVP, Global Marketing, Creative, and Sustainability and Head of Coachtopia Coach

, SVP, Global Marketing, Creative, and Sustainability and Head of Coachtopia Coach Stuart Landesberg , Cofounder and Executive Chairman, Grove Collaborative

Fast Company is proud to acknowledge all 2023 Innovation Festival sponsors, representing the most innovative and forward-thinking industries, from finance and consumer technology to AI, cloud computing, and more. Our partners will be activating with thought-leadership panels, custom workshops, and on-site activations. Highlights include:

The Main Stage Presented by Capital One will feature approximately a dozen editorial sessions each day with the biggest names in technology, business, media, and beyond. Attendees will hear directly from innovators and leaders who are changing the world. Capital One will also host custom sessions on how world-class design and a customer-centric approach are revolutionizing digital commerce and elevating the lives of consumers.

Thanks to Ecolab's Festival sponsorship, Climate Vault will neutralize 500+ metric tons of carbon emissions produced by the 2023 Innovation Festival from the atmosphere.

IBM will host sessions exploring the horizons of AI, Storage, Cloud, and Quantum Computing and how the technology industry is exploring these advances from a technical and organizational perspective.

Kenvue will collaborate with experts from across the health ecosystem in a panel discussion about the evolution and business impact of self-care and wellness rituals, preventative solutions, and everyday care. Also, Kenvue will host an invitation-only salon dinner following Wednesday's sessions and sponsor Thursday's closing-night reception.

Visa will host a timely discussion about the evolution of AI, and the paramount importance of transparency and responsibility as companies push that evolution forward.

Convene will lead a thought-provoking discussion on the future of work, drawing from adjacent industries like hospitality to discover how businesses can meet the evolving needs of employers and employees alike.

Dow will offer perspective on how disruptive and sustainable solutions are improving the products and packaging we use every day, and how a materials ecosystem approach unlocks value from plastic and agricultural waste.

Expedia Group will help us reimagine how we live, work, and travel with AI, including a panel discussion around the evolving customer journey and a fireside chat with CEO Peter Kern.

GS1 US will reveal how emerging technologies like 2D barcodes and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) are fueling next-level commerce experiences by creating limitless consumer engagement.

Guardant Health will share how we can conquer cancer using data and advanced blood and tissue tests that unlock critical insights into what drives the disease, helping people at every stage of the cancer journey live a longer and fuller life.

Janus Henderson Investors will examine investing with fresh eyes, offering people a responsible approach to building a portfolio that drives global change and meaningful returns.

Orangetheory Fitness will kick off the Festival by hosting its new Strength 50 workout on-site. Participants will be among the first to experience the new class that is designed to build lean muscle mass, improve form and get stronger—both physically and mentally. Additionally, attendees will get to join a session with Orangetheory CEO Dave Long to learn about the most innovative experiences in fitness today.

Pfizer will explore how innovation and creativity can ensure that the right health information reaches the right people, and the role of collaboration in improving global healthcare outcomes.

Publicis Sapient will offer an exclusive preview of the captivating documentary "Forgiving Johnny," directed by Academy Award-winning director Ben Proudfoot, followed by a discussion with filmmakers and technology experts about the role digital transformation can play in addressing society's greatest challenges.

Purdue University will take us behind the scenes of the semiconductor industry, showing how collaborations between academia, government and industry are powering innovation and growth.

SHVO, the preeminent luxury real estate brand, will help us rethink not just the future of offices, but also retail, hospitality, residential, and the neighborhoods they inhabit, as a way to breathe new life into local economies.

3M will convene leaders from the public and private sectors to chart an actionable course to net-zero, exploring the next wave of climate innovation and economic growth.

VSP Vision will spotlight the innovations and trends featured in their new Futurist Report, covering the emerging technologies, innovative models, and growing trends that are reshaping the future of benefits.

Assembly will transform the dedicated Assembly space into a hub of activity, welcoming Festival attendees for purposeful networking, inspiring workshops, interactive wellness moments, and strategic sessions.

TICKETS

To see the full schedule and register for the festival, visit: events.fastcompany.com/innovationfestival23

