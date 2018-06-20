Fast, Efficient, and Vibration-Free Tank Mixing the Komax Way

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether clients are looking for a quick temperature increase, low vibration in tank heating or uniformity in heating with suspension of particles for water or water-like substances, the Komax Scepter Tank Heater is the best on the market.

Komax Scepter Heater was able to achieve the temperature increase in just six minutes! This time savings has led to a quicker overall startup for their system and has been a significant money saver for the customer.

This versatile series of steam heaters is designed for the direct injection of steam into tanks for heating water compatible products in a quiet, vibration-free, 100% efficient fashion. The tank heater develops a strong stirring action to help keep any solids or particulates in suspension. This stirring action also helps to produce uniform temperature throughout the tank allowing accurate thermostatic control. The steady and uniform increase in temperature avoids over heating/burning of the slurry.

When inserted into a tank of liquid the momentum of the exiting steam draws the liquid into the perimeter of the module surrounding the steam inlet. Water and steam are divided and mixed by the mixing elements in each of the module holes and exit as a set of co-rotating vortexes. These form multiple impingement mixing zones at the exit of the mixing module to produce complete contacting of steam and the product to be heated in a low noise, low vibration. No auxiliary air supply is required for quiet operation.

Superior mixing technology comes in the form of the Equalizer™ Mixing Module.

"Our entire line of inline steam heaters utilizes our Equalizer™ Mixing Module, six cylindrical cavities equal in diameter that mount around the main pipe access. Each one contains its own helical mixing element. Once the steam is injected into the main line at the equalizer, the product and the steam come from the cavities, continually mixing in the same direction. Multiple impingement mixing zones that finish the process at a uniform temperature without vibration that so often accompanies the process." Alphonse Mendy/Applications Specialist.

See testimonials from Komax's clients here.

After the Komax Scepter installation, the mill found it also produced a faster heating time and provided very good tank circulation.

Contact Komax for additional information.

