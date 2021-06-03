Fast Emerging Dance/Pop Powerhouse Elle Brightly Knows Your Type!

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living up to her perfectly chosen artist moniker, fast emerging teen dance/pop sensation Elle Brightly is taking her dynamic style and infectious sunshine into the Top 10 on the UK MusicWeek charts with her breakthrough single "I Know Your Type" on Dauman Music. The song was also listed among the Top 5 on New Music Friday.

A remix package by 2 x Grammy nominated electronic music duo Moto Blanco (Janet Jackson, J Lo, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga) and Dave Matthias (J Lo, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande) has catapulted the track to #8 on the publication's Commercial Pop Chart.

At that position and still on the rise, Elle is sharing the Top 10 with Nathan Dawe x Anne Marie x MoStack Way's "Too Long," and Fat Joe & DJ Khaled ft. AmorphousSunshine's "The Light".

Produced by Brightly Worldwide Music, "I Know Your Type" – a co-write by Elle, Billboard Top 10 artist Gerina Di Marco and Idrise Ward - is a powerful showcase for the 14-year-old Austin/Los Angeles based teen singer/songwriter's talents for topline melodies and musical storytelling. The video for the original version is available on YouTube.

"I'm delighted to have signed Elle and look forward to a great future with her in the coming years!" says Jason Dauman, President of Dauman Music, Billboard's #5 dance label imprint of 2019. "At only 14, she was able to co-write and record a terrific pure pop record. She has varied talents musically and should continue to evolve. It will be a fun journey."

Matthias is equally enthusiastic about Elle's multitude of talents and potential: "At such a young age, Elle's voice is already spot on. It was a pleasure to remix 'I Know Your Type' and I'm glad it's done so well. Be on the lookout – she's one to watch!"

Elle has collaborated over the past year with several hit producers, including Alex Cantrell (JoJo, Beyonce, Pink, Justin Timberlake) and Carlos Battey of The Jackie Boyz (Madonna, Jason Derulo). With the success of I Know Your Type, Elle is scheduled to work on her next hit single with Di Marco and Grammy nominated producer Gemini, whose credits include Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Jason Derulo.

The phrase "I Know Your Type" came to Elle immediately when she heard the track and beats brought into her songwriting session. "The lyrics tell a story of a girl revealing she knows a player when she sees one," Elle says. "I'm thrilled about the song and its success. Writing and recording, then seeing its impact on the charts; it's been an incredible experience."

"It's important for me to be authentic and true to my emotions for those who are listening," Elle adds. "I Know Your Type is a fun party song, and a young perspective on female empowerment."

