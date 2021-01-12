Fast Enterprises Delivers Cloud-based Personal Income Tax System for Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's tax system modernization project achieved a major milestone in November with the implementation of personal income tax processing in the state's cloud-based solution from Fast Enterprises (FAST), a provider of essential software and services for citizens and government.

The Pennsylvania Tax Hub (PATH) project is a collaborative tax system modernization initiative between the state's Department of Revenue and its prime contractor, FAST. In addition to personal income tax, the revenue department now uses GenTax, FAST's packaged tax and revenue software, to administer pass-through entity processing and property tax/rent rebates in its cloud-based system.

The completion of one of the largest personal income tax modernization projects in the nation was made even more impressive by the project team's ability to maintain the 13-month implementation schedule despite challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Project personnel, primarily consisting of FAST consultants and revenue department business and technical experts, overcame the difficulties of working remotely to finish the production release on time and on budget.

"Projects of the scope and scale of PATH are difficult even when there isn't a global pandemic," said Allison Morgan, the revenue department's PATH project director. "The team's ability to adapt to remote work and continue to make this project rollout a success was second to none."

Transitioning the department's tax and rebate programs to the modernized cloud-based GenTax system involved the conversion of over 12 million accounts and 75 million transactions, execution of more than 10,000 test scenarios, and virtual training for almost 700 users. The Pennsylvania revenue department is one of more than 20 government agencies that use FAST's software through hosted third-party services, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and FAST's private cloud.

"We focus on project delivery with flexible deployment options," said Dennis Manalo, a FAST founding partner. "Our software can operate on a variety of platforms, including commercial cloud, private FAST cloud, on-premise agency hosted, and on-premise FAST hosted," Manalo said. "We've done them all, from the first release of our software as an on-premise solution in 1999, to the first release of our software as a cloud-based solution in 2013."

The Pennsylvania revenue department's latest production release marked its third successful GenTax rollout since the PATH project started in May 2018. The first and second releases, both completed in 2019, included tax programs for fuel, inheritance, realty transfer, and medical marijuana.

FAST is a provider of essential software and services for citizens and government. Our solutions help governments to enhance customer services, reduce costs, improve the efficiency of internal operations, and maximize return on investment. FAST professionals work on site with government agencies to implement modernized enterprise systems based on the company's commercial off-the-shelf software products. In production for government agencies around the world, FAST's software is used to manage hundreds of government programs for tax and revenue, driver licensing and compliance, vehicle titling and registration, unemployment insurance tax and benefits, social services, and more.

