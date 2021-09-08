Fast-expanding Tapcart partners with marketing measurement platform AppsFlyer to help Shopify stores drive mobile app downloads

Tapcart powers many of the App Store's top shopping apps for brands across various verticals from food to fashion, including Fashion Nova, Pier One Imports, The Hundreds, Patta, Truff, and thousands of other leading merchants. Tapcart helps Shopify stores to drive higher independent D2C revenue by providing merchants with a mobile sales channel that they own and control. Having such ownership allows merchants to reach, engage, convert, and retain more customers and reduces reliance on ads and algorithms.

AppsFlyer empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement solutions. AppsFlyer helps 12,000+ brands and its marketplace of 9,000+ technology partners make better data-based business decisions every day, believing that marketers should strive for efficiency with their spending and explore more affordable remarketing campaigns. Both Tapcart and AppsFlyer help stores keep their brands top of mind amid rising market competition and improve user experience.

How Shopify merchants can leverage the partnership

Tapcart merchants create successful mobile app strategies and campaigns using high-level proprietary data. Through this exclusive marketing measurement integration with AppsFlyer, merchants now have access to holistic attribution data that is privacy-centric, yet offers the most accurate and richest data in the industry, to help further drive their mobile app adoption strategies.

Through AppsFlyer's intuitive dashboard, merchants can analyze the performance of their app promotion campaigns and understand which channels, campaigns, ad sets, and even creative variations generated the most downloads and acquired users that are most valuable for their apps. This provides the ability to optimize adoption campaigns, significantly increasing downloads and growing the purchase frequency of their most loyal shoppers.

"80+% of all traffic to Shopify stores already comes from mobile devices. Merchants have become increasingly dependent on third-party ads to reach and reactivate existing customers. That reach will only become more diluted and expensive. Mobile apps provide an owned channel through push notifications—deployable instantly, at scale, anytime, and for free—directly to prime real estate on shoppers' phones. This direct access and high-engagement drives store traffic, increases order frequency, and lifts topline GMV," said Tapcart's VP of Growth, JJ Workman. "To see that revenue lift, merchants have to know what marketing campaigns are best driving downloads to their app. AppsFlyer gives our merchants the ability to do that with precision."

With expansive deferred deep-linking capabilities, powered by AppsFlyer's OneLink, merchants can even promote specific products in advertorials, direct users to the relevant app store to download the app and send the user directly to the right in-app content, then launch the user directly to the product page advertised—all in a seamless transition. Beyond driving downloads, deferred deep linking also makes it easy for merchants to drive app traffic through additional channels—from ads and SMS to email and mobile web. "Driving downloads and lifting GMV has never been easier for our merchants with the AppsFlyer integration. Mobile apps significantly increase the value of each session compared to mobile websites, so driving app downloads is key to getting those shoppers to the app. Through analyzing the data AppsFlyer provides, our merchants can refine their app strategies based upon their consumer's downloading behavior—making a huge impact on their revenue," said Workman.

Having the ability to gauge the performance of promotional campaigns is critical to merchants like James Reu, Ecommerce Specialist and app manager at Australian brand LSKD. "It gets me excited to see how something can perform over something else. That way, if something works, we'll do it again or do something slightly different. To make those strategic decisions, you need to be backed by data," Reu noted. With access to such data, app managers can pivot their strategies to amplify what performs best for their audience.

"Having a clear picture of how marketing campaigns perform empowers our merchants to make critical strategy decisions that ultimately save on spend," said Ben Roodman, Associate Vice President, Business Development, AppsFlyer. "We're excited to extend this capability to Tapcart merchants so that they can leverage data to significantly impact adoptions and drive traffic of high-value users to their mobile applications and keep them engaged over time."

