Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the fast fashion market are Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look, and River Island.



The global fast fashion market is expected to grow from $91.23 billion in 2021 to $99.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The market is expected to grow to $133.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



The fast-fashion market consists of sales of clothing and apparel in trend and related services. Fast fashion means garments that move quickly from the catwalk to the stores to meet the new trends. Fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the foremost recent fashion trends presented at Fashion Week.



The main types of fast-fashion are pants, coat, skirt and others. Skirt is defined as the garment worn by women and girls that are secured around the waist and hang down around the legs. It is available in different gender such as women's wear, men's wear and various age including adult's wear, teens wear, kids wear and others.



Western Europe was the largest region in the fast fashion market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the fast fashion market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing adoption of affordable clothes by the rising youth population drove the fast fashion market. According to the United Nations estimates of the world's youth population, in 2019 the youth population totaled 1.2 billion and it's projected to grow by 7.9 percent to 1.3 million by 2030. Youth population is attracted to unique, trendy and affordable clothes. The apparel manufacturing companies are therefore focusing on bringing fashion clothes from the most recent fashion trends presented in fashion week. The growing preference for affordable fast fashion clothes by increasing youth population boosted the fast fashion market.



Worker's low living wages and poor working conditions hamper the growth of fast fashion. In fashion industry, the workers, women especially (women represent nearly 80% of the world's garment workers), are paid very less. Women also face workplace abuses. According to the Global Labor Justice report, female garment workers in top companies of fast fashion in Asia face exploitation and mistreatment which includes poor conditions of work, low salaries, and overtime which leads to a lack of efficiency. By this, most people will not prefer the fashion industry to work. Therefore, low wages and terrible working conditions are affecting the growth of the fast fashion market.



Virtual and augmented reality is being used by online and offline retailers in the fast fashion market. The use of virtual or augmented reality in the fast fashion market is to fill the gap between online and offline channels. These technologies enable the customer to try the product and see how it looks when they try the clothes or make-up on them by using virtual reality mirrors or cameras in their smartphones. For instance, applications such as DressingRoom are using augmented reality technology to enable shoppers to try outfits on an avatar. Virtual and augmented reality enhances in-store experience and this is driving the market for fast fashion.



The countries covered in the fast fashion market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



