WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your "cutting edge" entrepreneurial idea sharp enough? A new book written by a neurosurgeon turned venture capitalist offers guidance from someone who has been there and done that. Fast Forward Thinking: 40 Rules for Entrepreneurs and Investors in Medical, Science, and Biotech is published by the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL).

"This book stands out in its unique blend of science, venture capital, and the art of predicting future trends in the field of deep tech. It leverages my experiences as a neurosurgeon-turned-venture capitalist and offers practical, pragmatic guidance," said author Luis Pareras, MD, PhD, founder and managing partner at Invivo Ventures.

Pareras specializes in venture capital investment in life sciences and healthcare, directing investment strategies and transaction processes. As an investor, he has served on the boards of many successful companies that have developed new therapies and advanced healthcare.

Divided into four sections — Knowledge, Mindset, Choosing the Future, and Epilogue — this book offers practical insights and a tried-and-tested framework for making informed decisions and investments, giving the reader a sense of empowerment and self-confidence. Chapters provide a range of advice:





How Much is an Idea Worth?

25 Pearls of Management Wisdom

You'll Need a Different Type of Board of Directors

Sourcing Deal Flow

Use the Right Pitch Structure

Pre-money Valuation and Equity Story

On Negotiation Skills

Fast Forward Thinking offers a unique blend of science, venture capital, and the art of predicting future trends, making it a must-read for anyone interested in healthcare science-driven ventures.

"Physician leaders succeed not only at the forefront of healthcare but in an entrepreneurial drive," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "Our industry, and society in general, is better for those intrepid physicians who have literally invented better means of delivering healthcare."

