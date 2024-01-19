Fast Forward Thinking: 40 Rules for Entrepreneurs and Investors in Medical, Science, and Biotech

News provided by

AAPL

19 Jan, 2024, 07:39 ET

New Book Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership  

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your "cutting edge" entrepreneurial idea sharp enough? A new book written by a neurosurgeon turned venture capitalist offers guidance from someone who has been there and done that. Fast Forward Thinking: 40 Rules for Entrepreneurs and Investors in Medical, Science, and Biotech is published by the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL).

"This book stands out in its unique blend of science, venture capital, and the art of predicting future trends in the field of deep tech. It leverages my experiences as a neurosurgeon-turned-venture capitalist and offers practical, pragmatic guidance," said author Luis Pareras, MD, PhD, founder and managing partner at Invivo Ventures.

Pareras specializes in venture capital investment in life sciences and healthcare, directing investment strategies and transaction processes. As an investor, he has served on the boards of many successful companies that have developed new therapies and advanced healthcare.

Divided into four sections — Knowledge, Mindset, Choosing the Future, and Epilogue — this book offers practical insights and a tried-and-tested framework for making informed decisions and investments, giving the reader a sense of empowerment and self-confidence. Chapters provide a range of advice:

  • How Much is an Idea Worth?
  • 25 Pearls of Management Wisdom
  • You'll Need a Different Type of Board of Directors
  • Sourcing Deal Flow
  • Use the Right Pitch Structure
  • Pre-money Valuation and Equity Story
  • On Negotiation Skills

Fast Forward Thinking offers a unique blend of science, venture capital, and the art of predicting future trends, making it a must-read for anyone interested in healthcare science-driven ventures.

"Physician leaders succeed not only at the forefront of healthcare but in an entrepreneurial drive," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "Our industry, and society in general, is better for those intrepid physicians who have literally invented better means of delivering healthcare."

SOURCE AAPL

Also from this source

The Catholic Church and Its Hospitals: A Marriage Made in Heaven?

A new book written by Patricia Gabow, MD, MACP, and published by the American Association for Physician Leadership, examines the history, evolution,...

Every Story Counts: Collection of Essays Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership Tells the Overall Story of What it Means to Be a Physician

Story telling is one of the oldest, purest, and most effective modes of communicating and teaching, and in a new book, Every Story Counts: Exploring...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.