Fast, Fresh And Flavorful: Two New Mealtime Solutions From The Little Potato Company

The latest no-stress meal solution, Easy Sides , comes in four family-friendly flavors: Onion and Garlic, Sea Salt and Black Pepper, Paprika and Bell Pepper, and Sweet Bell and Onion. They are slow-cooked sous vide style, in a warm water bath with natural spices resulting in fully cooked Creamer potatoes that are ready in minutes. Preparing Easy Sides is simple – cut open the pouch and heat in the skillet for crispy Little potatoes.

"Through our consumer research, we discovered that one of the biggest pain points when it comes to eating potatoes is that they are too time consuming and complicated to prepare, so we've taken the complication out," said Richard Vann, Vice President of Marketing and Product Innovation at The Little Potato Company. "We know that consumers are looking for easy, healthy options for their families, and convenience is king. Easy Sides is perfect for weeknight cooking when time is short."

Each package contains three cups of Creamer potatoes, which are naturally fat, gluten, and cholesterol free vegetables packed with essential vitamins and minerals and are free of artificial colors and flavors.

The Little Potato Company is also introducing a Lemon & Garden Herb Microwave Ready kit. The new flavor pairs naturally with potatoes and is a great addition to the top selling Microwave Ready line. The Microwave Ready kits provide quick, freshly steamed, perfectly seasoned potatoes in minutes. Additional Microwave Ready kit flavors include: Garlic Parsley, Savory Herb and Tomato Basil.

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on little potatoes. For more than 20 years, the entrepreneurial, company has been the leading producer of Creamers which are highly nutritious, fully mature and naturally delicious small specialty potatoes. Coveted by foodies and chefs alike, the company's proprietary colorful Creamer are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular little Creamers are sold pre-washed and can be cooked in just 5 minutes. Co-founded by CEO Angela Santiago, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category. For recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest @LittlePotatoCo.

