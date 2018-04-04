Fast Growing Agency Poised for Accelerated Growth

Effective April 1, 2018, Peter Burton joins Converze as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Burton brings 28 years of media experience, most recently as General Manager of Los Angeles station KSWD-FM, known to Southern California's classic rock fans as 100.3 The Sound. "Tedd and Phillip's philosophy matches the multi-media approach we took at The Sound," says Burton. "Every brand has unique challenges and goals, so I'm excited to help lead the amazing team at Converze in developing innovative solutions with measurable results." Barr says, "Burton is a perfect fit for this position as we continue to grow and apply additional structure to the agency. Converze recently made the list of the fastest growing private companies in the OC Business Journal. We are excited to add Peter as well as several other accomplished senior level members to our team."

Beginning March 26, 2018, respected Los Angeles agency veteran, Linda Southern, brings her vast experience to Converze as Senior Media Director. Most recently, Southern was SVP/Media Director of Campbell Ewald Advertising in Los Angeles, where she built the buying department, working with accounts such as Kaiser Permanente and Chevy. "Linda brings with her a tremendous amount of experience and strong relationships to the team and will help us build depth to our already strong buying department," says Yancey.

Julie Figures, formerly of Ocean Media, joined Converze 8 months ago as head of the agency's television department. At Ocean Media, Julie contributed to the success of a wide range of advertisers, including Priceline.com, Legal Zoom, and Ancestry.com. Working with Julie on Converze's newly expanded television team is Tara Lawrence, formerly a valuable member of the senior buying team at Ocean Media for the last 7 years.

"The addition of Linda, Julie, and Tara will make our top notch buying group even stronger. Their relationships in the media community will help advertisers get the best possible return on investment," comments Yancey. "Our growth has been quick, and people are noticing," he adds.

To allow for the companies forecasted growth, Converze Media plans to move its headquarters to a new, larger, updated facility in Huntington Beach, California, in July of this year.

